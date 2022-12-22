Read full article on original website
2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin
There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair
Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
These Are Actually The Best Supplements To Take For Hair Growth, Nutritionists Say
When it comes to hair growth and achieving stronger, shinier hair, what you put into your body is even more important than what you apply to your hair. A balanced diet is your secret weapon, and adding supplements to enhance your diet and ensure you’re getting all of the best nutrients is an excellent idea, as well. There are a few vitamins and minerals that work together to boost your hair’s health. Here, we explored a few of them — and focused on one in particular. These are the best supplements to take for hair growth, according to hair and health experts.
6 Best Anti-Aging Products to Knock Years Off Your Skin
These anti-aging products may potentially have the magical powers that can make your skin look youthful and at its best — details
Rosemary is the secret to long and healthy hair. Here’s how to use it to grow luscious locks.
Make your rosemary water in large batches and turn them into perfect stocking stuffers for the holidays. Helen BradshawThis easy and inexpensive project is your first step toward more and longer hair.
3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Hydrate And Firm Sagging Skin
Intense hydration and firmer skin are a goal for so many of us — and they become particularly more alluring as we age and our skin can become dryer. With daily maintenance and the right ingredients and products, you can help combat drying and sagging to an extent (getting firmer skin is the trickier of these two and topical treatments will have their limitations here). But where should you start?
The Best Shampoos For Mild To Moderate Hair Loss Over 40, According To Experts
Hair shedding is such a common issue that there are a number of products and shampoos on the market designed to specifically address it. Whether your personal cause of hair loss over age 40 is genetic, related to stress, or has a different cause altogether, you don’t have to suffer in silence and assume that nothing can be done.
The Boiled Egg Diet – Lose 24 Pounds In Just 2 Weeks
This diet has become extremely popular nowadays because it helped thousands of people around the world to lose 24 pounds within 2 weeks. Since obesity is the no.1 health problem that people deal with, in this article we will show you the boiled-egg diet which guarantees weight loss. If not...
The Best Scalp Oil For Thinning Hair, According To Hair Loss Experts
Thinning hair isn’t a topic most people want to readily discuss. Let’s face it: the idea that your hair could be shedding and thinning with age often provokes stress and worry. You may wonder: will it ever stop? Is there anything I can do to slow its progression?
The 4 Collagen-Boosting Products That Are Key for Aging Skin, According To A Dermatologist
Collagen and elastin are two components of the skin that keep it firm, fresh, and glowing. Unfortunately, our skin slowly begins to lose a bit of both as the years go on, which (in addition to factors like genetics and UV light exposure — can contribute to sagging skin, wrinkles, and fine lines. All of these changes are natural and there’s absolutely nothing wrong or shameful about the aging process. But if your skin goals include maintaining a complexion that appears as radiant as possible, adding collagen-boosting products to your routine is the way to go. These are the products that dermatologists say rank up there as among the best for promoting collagen and getting your glow on.
This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist
Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
The Worst Soup Ingredients For Inflammation Over 40, According To Dietitians
Soup season is officially in full swing–and when you’re using healthy ingredients, soup can be a fantastic meal that’s as nutritious as it is delicious (check out some of our favorite recipes!). On the other hand, though, adding the wrong ingredients to the mix can be detrimental to your overall health and weight loss goals. Unfortunately, some of your go-to soup add-ins may be causing inflammation.
Can You Really Dye Your Hair With Cinnamon?
Cinnamon is the spice of life. According to Medical News Today, it is the "second most popular spice" in the United States and Europe, only beaten by black pepper. People were consuming it by the spoonful during the cinnamon challenge craze, although we do not recommend that. According to Forbes, eating a spoonful of this ingredient activates your gag reflexes and can cause it to enter your lungs. Sounds like there is a better way to use this spice.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
This $10 Keratin & Collagen Hair Mask Reportedly ‘Works Miracles’ on Making Your Thin Hair Shinier & Healthier
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ever since we grabbed our first hairbrush, we all knew we either wanted Disney princess hair like Priyanka Chopra’s or super-spy-like hair from a number of Anne Hathaway movies. But here’s the thing: that makes time and quite a few holy grail products. Ever since we realized we don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars at a salon, we’ve been on the hunt for some products that give us that sought-after ‘do. We’ve found hair oils, masks, creams, and everything in...
I Tried Shiseido’s Japanese Hyaluronic Acid Serum Duo That Claims to Mimic Filler
The brand just reinvented the super-popular hydrating molecule.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How Peptides Support Collagen And Tighten Sagging Skin
Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, and it promotes skin elasticity and a supple, radiant complexion. When creating a healthy skincare routine, smoothing fine lines, wrinkles and lifting sagging skin are all common goals. All of this is possible with products that contain peptides, and we...
What is Estrogen Deficient Skin and how to repair it non-hormonally
There is a recent buzz surrounding menopause and perimenopause and how it visibly affects your hair and skin. While menopause is a natural process, we also need to know how it is more than hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and sleep disturbances. GettyImages To...
Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age
In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
The Best Winter Serum For Each Skin Type Over 50, According To Dermatologists
’Tis the season to stock up on a really great high-quality serum that contains ingredients that will soothe, hydrate, and get your skin glowing even when temperatures drop to freezing. If you aren’t familiar with serums yet, you’re in for a treat. A serum is a booster that you apply after cleanser and before moisturizer that delivers an intense amount of a single (or a few) effective ingredients that can really target skin concerns or simply provide additional hydration and nourishment.
