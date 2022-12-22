ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131

Percentages: FG .538, FT .862. 3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (Wall 4-6, Kennard 4-8, Morris Sr. 3-7, Jackson 2-2, Batum 2-6, Powell 2-6, George 2-7, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batum 2, George). Turnovers: 19 (Wall 5, Zubac 4, George 3, Powell 3, Jackson 2,...
Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117

Percentages: FG .573, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 18-30, .600 (Irving 7-11, Durant 5-8, O'Neale 2-3, Watanabe 2-3, Warren 2-4, Sumner 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Claxton 2, O'Neale, Simmons). Turnovers: 15 (Durant 4, Irving 3, Simmons 3, Claxton, Mills, O'Neale, Sumner, Warren). Steals: 7 (Simmons...
Portland 124, Charlotte 113

Percentages: FG .398, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Washington 4-5, Ball 4-10, Oubre Jr. 2-8, McDaniels 1-2, Rozier 1-7, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 3). Turnovers: 12 (Ball 3, Maledon 2, McDaniels 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Rozier 2, Washington). Steals: 8 (Ball...
WASHINGTON STATE
New Orleans 113, Indiana 93

INDIANA (93) Hield 4-10 0-0 12, Nesmith 5-12 0-0 10, Turner 5-8 2-4 14, Haliburton 4-12 3-3 12, Nembhard 2-4 0-0 5, Jackson 2-2 3-4 7, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 2-2 0-0 4, Bitadze 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Mathurin 4-11 6-6 15, Brissett 1-4 0-2 2, Duarte 2-9 0-0 4, McConnell 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 35-83 14-20 93.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Miami 113, Minnesota 110

Percentages: FG .544, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Edwards 5-8, Russell 3-8, McDaniels 2-3, Ryan 2-4, Nowell 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Reid 1-4, Forbes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edwards, McDaniels, Reid). Turnovers: 22 (Edwards 8, Russell 6, Reid 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Rivers).
MINNESOTA STATE
IONA 76, PEPPERDINE 66

Percentages: FG .492, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Jenkins 3-6, Slazinski 2-5, Clayton 2-6, Ibine Ayo 0-2, Jefferson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Joseph 3, Clayton 2, Jefferson 2, Ibine Ayo, Slazinski). Steals: 6 (Jenkins 3, Clayton 2, Davis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
MALIBU, CA
Brown leads Missouri against No. 19 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) at Missouri Tigers (11-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -2.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Kobe Brown scored 31 points in Missouri's 93-71 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Tigers are 8-1 in home games. Missouri is fourth in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Golden State 123, Memphis 109

Percentages: FG .415, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Aldama 3-6, Morant 2-10, Jones 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Williams 1-4, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 0-3, Bane 0-7). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane, Konchar). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 6, Brooks 5, Aldama, Jackson...
Monday's Scores

Pineville vs. Marksville, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
BATON ROUGE, LA
HAWAI'I 58, SMU 57

Percentages: FG .436, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Phelps 2-5, Smith 1-1, Todorovic 1-3, Williamson 0-1, Nutall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall, Williamson). Turnovers: 12 (Nutall 3, Odigie 3, Koulibaly 2, Williamson 2, Lanier, Smith). Steals: 5 (Nutall 2, Koulibaly, Phelps, Todorovic).
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Denver 128, Phoenix 125

Percentages: FG .479, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 17-35, .486 (Shamet 7-17, Lee 4-5, Craig 3-4, Bridges 2-5, Ayton 1-1, Paul 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bridges 4, Ayton 2, Craig, Paul, Shamet). Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 6, Bridges 2, Craig 2, Shamet 2, Lee). Steals: 7...
Francis and No. 3 Houston host Tulsa

Houston Cougars (12-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -19.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Ja'Vier Francis scored 23 points in Houston's 83-44 victory over the McNeese Cowboys. The Golden Hurricane are 3-2 on their home court. Tulsa...
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 139, Milwaukee 118

MILWAUKEE (118) Connaughton 5-9 1-2 15, G.Antetokounmpo 9-22 8-12 27, Lopez 7-8 1-2 16, Allen 3-7 2-2 8, Holiday 8-14 4-4 23, Beauchamp 2-3 0-0 5, Portis 2-4 0-0 4, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Ingles 3-8 3-3 11, Carter 3-5 0-0 7, Matthews 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 21-27 118.
MILWAUKEE, WI
San Antonio 126, Utah 122

UTAH (122) Markkanen 8-18 13-13 32, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Kessler 2-4 3-6 7, Clarkson 8-19 7-8 25, Conley 6-12 0-0 17, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, Gay 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 3-5 2-2 8, Beasley 4-16 3-4 13, Sexton 5-12 2-2 13. Totals 39-97 31-37 122. SAN ANTONIO (126) K.Johnson...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OT

Ari_Conner 22 run (Prater kick), 10:53. TB_R.White 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:07. RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-72, R.White 7-36, Vaughn 1-6, Brady 2-1. Arizona, Conner 15-79, Dortch 3-25, McSorley 7-14, Ingram 1-2, Brown 1-1. PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-48-2-281. Arizona, McSorley 24-45-1-217, Lee 1-1-0-4. RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-90, Godwin 8-63,...
TAMPA, FL
L.A. Chargers 20, Indianapolis 3

LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:41. Ind_FG McLaughlin 46, 4:21. LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:20. RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 18-67, Kelley 9-33, Herbert 5-1. Indianapolis, Moss 12-65, Wilkins 1-4, Foles 1-0. PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 24-31-1-235. Indianapolis, Foles 17-29-3-143. RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Allen 11-104, Williams 4-76, Ekeler 4-12, Palmer 2-16, McKitty 1-10,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Panthers sign CB Norman; Horn to have wrist surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

