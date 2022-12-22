Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131
Percentages: FG .538, FT .862. 3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (Wall 4-6, Kennard 4-8, Morris Sr. 3-7, Jackson 2-2, Batum 2-6, Powell 2-6, George 2-7, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batum 2, George). Turnovers: 19 (Wall 5, Zubac 4, George 3, Powell 3, Jackson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117
Percentages: FG .573, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 18-30, .600 (Irving 7-11, Durant 5-8, O'Neale 2-3, Watanabe 2-3, Warren 2-4, Sumner 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Claxton 2, O'Neale, Simmons). Turnovers: 15 (Durant 4, Irving 3, Simmons 3, Claxton, Mills, O'Neale, Sumner, Warren). Steals: 7 (Simmons...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 124, Charlotte 113
Percentages: FG .398, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Washington 4-5, Ball 4-10, Oubre Jr. 2-8, McDaniels 1-2, Rozier 1-7, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 3). Turnovers: 12 (Ball 3, Maledon 2, McDaniels 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Rozier 2, Washington). Steals: 8 (Ball...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 113, Indiana 93
INDIANA (93) Hield 4-10 0-0 12, Nesmith 5-12 0-0 10, Turner 5-8 2-4 14, Haliburton 4-12 3-3 12, Nembhard 2-4 0-0 5, Jackson 2-2 3-4 7, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 2-2 0-0 4, Bitadze 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Mathurin 4-11 6-6 15, Brissett 1-4 0-2 2, Duarte 2-9 0-0 4, McConnell 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 35-83 14-20 93.
Porterville Recorder
Miami 113, Minnesota 110
Percentages: FG .544, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Edwards 5-8, Russell 3-8, McDaniels 2-3, Ryan 2-4, Nowell 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Reid 1-4, Forbes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edwards, McDaniels, Reid). Turnovers: 22 (Edwards 8, Russell 6, Reid 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Rivers).
Porterville Recorder
IONA 76, PEPPERDINE 66
Percentages: FG .492, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Jenkins 3-6, Slazinski 2-5, Clayton 2-6, Ibine Ayo 0-2, Jefferson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Joseph 3, Clayton 2, Jefferson 2, Ibine Ayo, Slazinski). Steals: 6 (Jenkins 3, Clayton 2, Davis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
Brown leads Missouri against No. 19 Kentucky
Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) at Missouri Tigers (11-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -2.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Kobe Brown scored 31 points in Missouri's 93-71 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Tigers are 8-1 in home games. Missouri is fourth in...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 123, Memphis 109
Percentages: FG .415, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Aldama 3-6, Morant 2-10, Jones 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Williams 1-4, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 0-3, Bane 0-7). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane, Konchar). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 6, Brooks 5, Aldama, Jackson...
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Scores
Pineville vs. Marksville, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 58, SMU 57
Percentages: FG .436, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Phelps 2-5, Smith 1-1, Todorovic 1-3, Williamson 0-1, Nutall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall, Williamson). Turnovers: 12 (Nutall 3, Odigie 3, Koulibaly 2, Williamson 2, Lanier, Smith). Steals: 5 (Nutall 2, Koulibaly, Phelps, Todorovic).
Porterville Recorder
Denver 128, Phoenix 125
Percentages: FG .479, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 17-35, .486 (Shamet 7-17, Lee 4-5, Craig 3-4, Bridges 2-5, Ayton 1-1, Paul 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bridges 4, Ayton 2, Craig, Paul, Shamet). Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 6, Bridges 2, Craig 2, Shamet 2, Lee). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
Francis and No. 3 Houston host Tulsa
Houston Cougars (12-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -19.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Ja'Vier Francis scored 23 points in Houston's 83-44 victory over the McNeese Cowboys. The Golden Hurricane are 3-2 on their home court. Tulsa...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 139, Milwaukee 118
MILWAUKEE (118) Connaughton 5-9 1-2 15, G.Antetokounmpo 9-22 8-12 27, Lopez 7-8 1-2 16, Allen 3-7 2-2 8, Holiday 8-14 4-4 23, Beauchamp 2-3 0-0 5, Portis 2-4 0-0 4, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Ingles 3-8 3-3 11, Carter 3-5 0-0 7, Matthews 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 21-27 118.
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio 126, Utah 122
UTAH (122) Markkanen 8-18 13-13 32, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Kessler 2-4 3-6 7, Clarkson 8-19 7-8 25, Conley 6-12 0-0 17, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, Gay 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 3-5 2-2 8, Beasley 4-16 3-4 13, Sexton 5-12 2-2 13. Totals 39-97 31-37 122. SAN ANTONIO (126) K.Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OT
Ari_Conner 22 run (Prater kick), 10:53. TB_R.White 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:07. RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-72, R.White 7-36, Vaughn 1-6, Brady 2-1. Arizona, Conner 15-79, Dortch 3-25, McSorley 7-14, Ingram 1-2, Brown 1-1. PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-48-2-281. Arizona, McSorley 24-45-1-217, Lee 1-1-0-4. RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-90, Godwin 8-63,...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Chargers 20, Indianapolis 3
LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:41. Ind_FG McLaughlin 46, 4:21. LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:20. RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 18-67, Kelley 9-33, Herbert 5-1. Indianapolis, Moss 12-65, Wilkins 1-4, Foles 1-0. PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 24-31-1-235. Indianapolis, Foles 17-29-3-143. RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Allen 11-104, Williams 4-76, Ekeler 4-12, Palmer 2-16, McKitty 1-10,...
Porterville Recorder
Panthers sign CB Norman; Horn to have wrist surgery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the...
