Porterville Recorder
Brown leads Missouri against No. 19 Kentucky
Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) at Missouri Tigers (11-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -2.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Kobe Brown scored 31 points in Missouri's 93-71 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Tigers are 8-1 in home games. Missouri is fourth in...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 124, Charlotte 113
Percentages: FG .398, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Washington 4-5, Ball 4-10, Oubre Jr. 2-8, McDaniels 1-2, Rozier 1-7, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 3). Turnovers: 12 (Ball 3, Maledon 2, McDaniels 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Rozier 2, Washington). Steals: 8 (Ball...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131
Percentages: FG .538, FT .862. 3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (Wall 4-6, Kennard 4-8, Morris Sr. 3-7, Jackson 2-2, Batum 2-6, Powell 2-6, George 2-7, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batum 2, George). Turnovers: 19 (Wall 5, Zubac 4, George 3, Powell 3, Jackson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 113, Minnesota 110
Percentages: FG .544, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Edwards 5-8, Russell 3-8, McDaniels 2-3, Ryan 2-4, Nowell 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Reid 1-4, Forbes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edwards, McDaniels, Reid). Turnovers: 22 (Edwards 8, Russell 6, Reid 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Rivers).
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 123, Memphis 109
Percentages: FG .415, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Aldama 3-6, Morant 2-10, Jones 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Williams 1-4, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 0-3, Bane 0-7). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane, Konchar). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 6, Brooks 5, Aldama, Jackson...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117
Percentages: FG .573, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 18-30, .600 (Irving 7-11, Durant 5-8, O'Neale 2-3, Watanabe 2-3, Warren 2-4, Sumner 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Claxton 2, O'Neale, Simmons). Turnovers: 15 (Durant 4, Irving 3, Simmons 3, Claxton, Mills, O'Neale, Sumner, Warren). Steals: 7 (Simmons...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 128, Phoenix 125
Percentages: FG .479, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 17-35, .486 (Shamet 7-17, Lee 4-5, Craig 3-4, Bridges 2-5, Ayton 1-1, Paul 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bridges 4, Ayton 2, Craig, Paul, Shamet). Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 6, Bridges 2, Craig 2, Shamet 2, Lee). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 139, Milwaukee 118
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Connaughton 4-7, Holiday 3-6, Ingles 2-6, Carter 1-1, Beauchamp 1-2, Lopez 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Portis 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Allen 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lopez). Turnovers: 15 (G.Antetokounmpo 3, Holiday 3, Ingles 3, Allen...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio 126, Utah 122
UTAH (122) Markkanen 8-18 13-13 32, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Kessler 2-4 3-6 7, Clarkson 8-19 7-8 25, Conley 6-12 0-0 17, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, Gay 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 3-5 2-2 8, Beasley 4-16 3-4 13, Sexton 5-12 2-2 13. Totals 39-97 31-37 122. SAN ANTONIO (126) K.Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
Francis and No. 3 Houston host Tulsa
Houston Cougars (12-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -19.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Ja'Vier Francis scored 23 points in Houston's 83-44 victory over the McNeese Cowboys. The Golden Hurricane are 3-2 on their home court. Tulsa...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 133, Chicago 118
HOUSTON (133) Gordon 4-11 3-4 12, Smith Jr. 6-14 0-0 13, Sengun 10-12 4-4 25, Jal.Green 9-15 0-2 24, Porter Jr. 14-22 2-4 36, Eason 2-3 4-4 9, Garuba 1-2 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-8 2-2 10, Fernando 0-0 1-2 1, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 50-90 16-22 133.
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix takes on Memphis on 3-game losing streak
Phoenix Suns (19-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix heads into the matchup against Memphis as losers of three straight games. The Grizzlies are 9-9 against conference opponents. Memphis is second in the NBA with 13.0 offensive rebounds per...
