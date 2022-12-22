ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Jacksonville hosts Starling and Notre Dame

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -5.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on the Jacksonville Dolphins after JJ Starling scored 20 points in Notre Dame's 73-72 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. The Fighting Irish are 7-2...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy