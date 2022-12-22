Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) at Missouri Tigers (11-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -2.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Kobe Brown scored 31 points in Missouri's 93-71 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Tigers are 8-1 in home games. Missouri is fourth in...

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO