Greensboro, NC

Porterville Recorder

Brown leads Missouri against No. 19 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) at Missouri Tigers (11-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -2.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Kobe Brown scored 31 points in Missouri's 93-71 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Tigers are 8-1 in home games. Missouri is fourth in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Porterville Recorder

Portland 124, Charlotte 113

CHARLOTTE (113) Hayward 4-14 2-2 10, Washington 9-13 0-0 22, Plumlee 5-7 4-5 14, Ball 10-26 3-4 27, Rozier 2-17 2-2 7, McDaniels 3-7 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 5-15 3-6 15, Williams 3-4 3-4 9, Maledon 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 41-103 19-25 113. PORTLAND (124) Grant 12-19 4-4 32, Hart...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 113, Indiana 93

Percentages: FG .422, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Hield 4-7, Turner 2-5, Nembhard 1-2, Haliburton 1-5, Mathurin 1-5, Smith 0-1, Brissett 0-2, Duarte 0-4, Nesmith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 2, Haliburton, Jackson, Johnson). Turnovers: 13 (Haliburton 3, Nembhard 3, Duarte 2, Jackson,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 123, Memphis 109

MEMPHIS (109) Brooks 4-12 4-5 13, Jackson Jr. 5-7 0-0 11, Adams 2-6 2-2 6, Bane 2-13 5-6 9, Morant 15-29 4-7 36, Clarke 4-5 1-2 9, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Aldama 3-7 0-2 9, Jones 3-4 6-6 13, Konchar 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 39-94 22-30 109. GOLDEN STATE (123)
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

UTAH STATE 82, WASHINGTON STATE 73

Percentages: FG .604, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 11-17, .647 (Ashworth 3-3, Bairstow 2-3, Shulga 2-3, Funk 2-5, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Jones 1-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Akin 2, Funk). Turnovers: 11 (Akin 4, Ashworth 3, Funk 2, Jones, Shulga). Steals: 5 (Dorius 2, Ashworth, Jones, Shulga).
LOGAN, UT
Porterville Recorder

Miami 113, Minnesota 110

Percentages: FG .544, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Edwards 5-8, Russell 3-8, McDaniels 2-3, Ryan 2-4, Nowell 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Reid 1-4, Forbes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edwards, McDaniels, Reid). Turnovers: 22 (Edwards 8, Russell 6, Reid 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Rivers).
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio 126, Utah 122

Percentages: FG .402, FT .838. 3-Point Goals: 13-43, .302 (Conley 5-7, Markkanen 3-10, Clarkson 2-6, Beasley 2-11, Sexton 1-2, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Fontecchio 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-2, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Markkanen 2, Conley). Turnovers: 12 (Clarkson 3, Conley 3, Vanderbilt 3, Beasley 2, Sexton).
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Boston 139, Milwaukee 118

MILWAUKEE (118) Connaughton 5-9 1-2 15, G.Antetokounmpo 9-22 8-12 27, Lopez 7-8 1-2 16, Allen 3-7 2-2 8, Holiday 8-14 4-4 23, Beauchamp 2-3 0-0 5, Portis 2-4 0-0 4, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Ingles 3-8 3-3 11, Carter 3-5 0-0 7, Matthews 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 21-27 118.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131

Percentages: FG .538, FT .862. 3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (Wall 4-6, Kennard 4-8, Morris Sr. 3-7, Jackson 2-2, Batum 2-6, Powell 2-6, George 2-7, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batum 2, George). Turnovers: 19 (Wall 5, Zubac 4, George 3, Powell 3, Jackson 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Houston 133, Chicago 118

Percentages: FG .556, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 17-44, .386 (Jal.Green 6-10, Porter Jr. 6-12, Garuba 1-1, Sengun 1-1, Eason 1-2, Gordon 1-6, Smith Jr. 1-6, Washington Jr. 0-2, Martin Jr. 0-4). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Smith Jr. 2, Eason). Turnovers: 12 (Sengun 4,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117

Percentages: FG .573, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 18-30, .600 (Irving 7-11, Durant 5-8, O'Neale 2-3, Watanabe 2-3, Warren 2-4, Sumner 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Claxton 2, O'Neale, Simmons). Turnovers: 15 (Durant 4, Irving 3, Simmons 3, Claxton, Mills, O'Neale, Sumner, Warren). Steals: 7 (Simmons...

