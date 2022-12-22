Governor signs Ohio bill allowing postnuptial agreements

COLUMBUS — Married couples would have the same legal standing to enter into postnuptial financial agreements as unmarried couples do now with prenuptial agreements under a bill signed into law Thursday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Senate Bill 210, sponsored by state Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green), would also allow married couples to alter the terms of their prenuptial agreements to address changing circumstances, such as providing for children who weren't in the picture when the first agreement was signed.

“We should be granting couples in Ohio the opportunity to do what they deem best for them and the flexibility to make their own decisions when it comes to their marriages,” Ms. Gavarone told the Senate Judiciary Committee after introducing the bill.

“Senate Bill 210 would grant married couples the option to make these decisions for themselves as life changes,” she said. “This simple change can make all the difference in the world for couples and their families and help marriages and families thrive.”

The bill was supported by the Ohio State Bar Association and the Ohio Judicial Conference. No one testified against it in committee.