Bargainers agree on last-minute deal to avoid strike at Hollywood Casino

Two unions and the owners of Hollywood Casino Toledo and Hollywood Casino Columbus reached a tentative deal for a new contract on Thursday evening, avoiding a strike that could have started as soon as midnight.

The four-year agreement includes wages that are "a significant increase over any contract [workers have] seen since the casinos have been in Ohio," said Eric Sweeney, staff representative for International Steelworkers Local 1-346, who was at the bargaining table in Columbus.

“It’s a pretty historical deal for them,” he said of casino workers.

There are roughly 900 unionized workers between the two casinos, about half represented by the Steelworkers, and the others by the United Auto Workers union. They are all under the same contract.

The workers, including the 400 at Hollywood Casino Toledo, were set to strike at the end of the night Thursday if a new tentative contract wasn’t hammered out by then or major progress made toward an agreement, Tony Totty, president of UAW Local 14 in Toledo, explained earlier in the day.

By mid-afternoon, the unions representing the workers at the casinos had not yet received a final offer from the casinos’ owner, Penn Entertainment Inc, Mr. Totty said.

Talks broke down at about 4:30 p.m., Mr. Sweeney said, but by about 6 p.m. the company had agreed to a number of key union-proposed wage provisions, and the deal was finished.

"A lot of things kind of came our way at the last minute,” Mr. Sweeney said. “It was tough."

Workers next week will receive communications detailing the proposed new contract, and a ratification vote likely won’t be held until the first week of January, Mr. Sweeney said.

"We're happy that they're going to go into the holidays and not have this hanging over their head,” he said.

Workers were asking the casinos for a raise in base pay from $6.36 an hour, not including patron tips, to at least $7.25. They also called for more affordable health-care insurance. With tips, the dealers, slot machine attendants, and other employees represented by the unions average about $20 an hour, which equates to about $41,600 in annual compensation.

Mr. Sweeney said for many tipped employees the new deal would mean about a $1 raise, with larger increases in future years, and the potential for larger increases depending, in some cases, on their knowledge of various table games.

It is a big enough raise, he said, that workers will be able to afford better health insurance options that the company offers, which many were unable to afford at their current salaries.

The new contract, if approved by the workers, will be retroactive to Dec. 1, when the last one expired, Mr. Sweeney said. That contract had been extended through Thursday to promote bargaining toward a new agreement.

Mr. Totty said workers had wanted an increase in base pay so they are not so reliant financially on patron generosity for tips.

Penn is one of the nation’s largest gaming companies, with 40 locations, including four in Ohio.

Through November this year, Hollywood Casino Toledo had generated gambling revenue of $209.6 million, while the number is $241.8 million at Hollywood Casino Columbus, according to data collected by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.