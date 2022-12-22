(Barnesville, MN)--A family from western Minnesota says they received a special delivery despite severe weather. The family says 13-year-old Shelby Sistad's wish was granted after she had sent a letter to Santa asking for a three-wheeled bicycle. She received the special bike in time for Christmas. Sistad continues to battle epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Her first regular bike was stolen before she got to ride it, and she was injured after riding her second bike.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO