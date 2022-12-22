Read full article on original website
Young girl from western Minnesota granted wish on Christmas Day
(Barnesville, MN)--A family from western Minnesota says they received a special delivery despite severe weather. The family says 13-year-old Shelby Sistad's wish was granted after she had sent a letter to Santa asking for a three-wheeled bicycle. She received the special bike in time for Christmas. Sistad continues to battle epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Her first regular bike was stolen before she got to ride it, and she was injured after riding her second bike.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (two, six, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two) (four, eleven, twenty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000. NORTH5. 05-06-23-25-27 (five, six, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $54,000. Pick 3. 6-5-2 (six, five, two) Powerball. 17-41-47-60-61, Powerball: 17, Power...
MnDOT lifts no travel advisory on Minnesota roadways
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory on all state and federal highways in Big Stone, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin counties in west central Minnesota. Visibility has improved in these areas; however, there is still blowing and drifting snow, and roads are partially snow and ice covered. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.
POLL ALERT: South Carolina women ranked No. 1 in AP Top 25 for 27th consecutive week, fifth-longest streak ever
NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: South Carolina women ranked No. 1 in AP Top 25 for 27th consecutive week, fifth-longest streak ever.
