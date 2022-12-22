ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Lawmakers push for TikTok ban on government devices, talk next steps

By Hannah Brandt
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TLgX_0jrtj7BB00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Time is up for TikTok on government phones.

Lawmakers are poised to ban the popular app from federal workers’ devices and are talking about taking even more aggressive steps to restrict the app.

A provision to ban the app from most federal government devices is part of the omnibus spending package that’s on the brink of passage in Congress.

Sen. Josh Hawley led that charge.

“This is a big step, and this will be the biggest action against big tech that Congress has ever taken,” Hawley said.

He believes the app is dangerous.

“It’s a huge security risk for American’s privacy and also national security,” Hawley said.

Senate Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner agrees. He believes TikTok is a threat because it’s owned by China and collects users’ personal data that could be used against the U.S. Plus, the Chinese government could influence what information people see on the app.

“The communist party of China could dial the algorithms and this become a misinformation channel, a manipulation channel,” Warner said.

Sen. Rick Scott says all Americans should consider ditching TikTok.

“Every parent should be questioning TikTok right now. It’s toxic to your children,” Scott said.

Lawmakers say they aren’t done with TikTok yet. They’ve been waiting on the Biden Administration to take action.

“My patience has worn thin,” Warner said. “The Biden Administration, they’ve had over a year where they were supposed to be figuring out a way to keep the data of Americans safe and to make sure that TikTok did not become a propaganda tool.”

Hawley is also pushing the president’s team to take action.

“They need to force the parent company to sell TikTok USA and keep American’s data safe,” Hawley said.

Both senators say that if the administration doesn’t do something, they believe Congress will.

“I think there will be legislative action we’ll be taking next year,” Warner said.

Some in Congress even suggest banning TikTok from the U.S. entirely. That proposal likely won’t be considered until the next Congress comes to town.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Fight bleeds from funeral to family home, leaves one man injured

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the charge against Blake. No one was killed in the incident. We regret the error. WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Alabama man was shot after attending his father’s funeral in Louisiana. According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (WFPSO), Michael Lancaster, […]
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

One killed in fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County on Friday, December 23. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said fire crews from Jones and Forrest counties responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Highway 11 just […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding package

Nine House Republicans broke from the GOP to support a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Friday, ignoring leadership’s recommendation to vote against the measure. The legislation passed in a 225-201-1 vote and now heads to President Biden’s desk for his final signature. The Senate approved the measure in a bipartisan 68-29 vote on Thursday. […]
WJTV 12

Hinds County sheriff gives update on jail escapees

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday, December 26. Authorities said during an official headcount, two prisoners named Traverro McElroy and Tyler Payne were missing. Sherriff Tyree Jones said they may have exited the facility through a damaged […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

FCS Freshman All-American Commits to JSU Football

Jackson State football has added a new piece to its roster. Esaias Guthrie has announced he is transferring to JSU.] The Delaware State freshman had 32 tackles (one for loss), four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He has been named to the FCS Freshman All-American team and is on the All-MEAC First Team. ESPN ranked […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two detainees escape from Hinds County Detention Center

UPDATE HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the stolen van was recovered from a body of water in Anna, Texas. Witnesses reported they saw a white man pushing the van into the water. The van was later removed. HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for two […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

ESD Crews, EPPD move to clean Downtown migrant camp sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
EL PASO, TX
WJTV 12

Four vehicles involved in Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County authorities are investigating a four-vehicle crash that injured multiple people. The crash happened on Highway 15 North on Saturday, December 24. According to witnesses, a stalled vehicle was rear ended, which caused a chain reaction with the four vehicles. The driver of a GEO Tracker had to be […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man allegedly shot, killed by brother in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation was arrested in Port Gibson. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the altercation happened on Christmas Day, December 25, around 3:55 p.m. on Pattison Tillman Road. Melvin Brinner was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner. According […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WJTV 12

Proxy voting goes out with a bang in the House

Proxy voting went out with a bang in the House on Friday, with the majority of lawmakers in the chamber voting remotely during what will likely be the last time members can utilize the pandemic-era procedure. The House convened Friday morning to vote on a $1.7 trillion omnibus package, which will fund the government through […]
WJTV 12

Biden issues emergency declaration in western New York as winter storm death toll hits 28

President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for western New York as the state deals with a massive winter storm that has claimed more than two dozen lives. Biden issued an emergency declaration on Monday for Erie and Genesee counties, freeing up federal resources and directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate relief […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WJTV 12

Wilkerson Says He’s Staying at JSU

A key piece of Jackson State football’s team is returning for 2023. Running back Sy’veon Wilkerson announced Saturday that he is remaining a Tiger. The walk-on rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 9 TD in 2022. Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week four times. The Chicago native said earlier this year that […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

O.B. Curtis slows production to identify water leaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said many areas around South and Northwest Jackson experienced low water pressure Saturday night. They said some residents had no water pressure. According to leaders, the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility slowed production on Saturday in order to identify many of the leaks that are causing the loss in […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy