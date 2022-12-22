Microbes can easily share genes. Not only can different types of bacteria do this, there is also evidence that entirely different branches of life - archaea and bacteria can also share genes. Some microbial genes can be found on small bits of DNA called mobile genetic elements, which are not a part of a microbe's genome, but can still be expressed when they're a microbial cell. These mobile genetic elements can move from one cell to another in a process known as horizontal gene transfer. Researchers have now found that bacteria in the maternal microbiome can share genes with bacteria in the infant microbiome, in the period just before birth until a few weeks after delivery - the perinatal period. Horizontal gene transfer enables maternal microbes to influence how bacteria in the infant microbiome are functioning, without actually moving the maternal microbes themselves. These findings have been reported in Cell.

