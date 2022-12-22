Read full article on original website
Two years after Covid vaccines rolled out, researchers are calling for newer, better options
Two years after the first Covid shots went into arms, a growing chorus of researchers is calling for a new generation of vaccines that provide broader and more long-term protection against the disease. The U.S. is currently recording around 430 Covid deaths per day, on average, according to NBC News’...
WSU’s First Black Medical Student Goes Viral on TikTok By Addressing Racial Disparities in Health
A Black medical student who gained a large following on TikTok by debunking health care and racial disparities in medicine has received a $25,000 scholarship. Joel Bervell is known as the “Medical Mythbuster” on TikTok. With over 600,000 followers and over 110 million impressions, Bervell has made a name for himself while studying to become a doctor in a field where only 5% of physicians are Black, KGW8 reported.
scitechdaily.com
Already Spread to Every Continent: Unusual Fungus Has the Potential To Become a Global Health Problem
Have you ever heard of the yeast Candida auris? If not, you are most likely not the only one since it hasn’t garnered much attention. Yet. That could change. Candida auris’s story begins in 2009 when a Japanese woman in her 70s is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Geriatric Hospital. Her ear sometimes discharges something, and the doctors routinely use a cotton swab to collect samples of it. To determine what is causing the infection, they analyze the sample.
BioMed Central
Your “Academic Support Network” reflects the doctoral experience and productivity
The successful completion of a doctoral program is more important than admission. Every year, thousands of students take standardized exams in languages and other relevant subjects to prove their qualifications. A high score on these exams is just the beginning. They also submit their transcripts to prove their academic achievements,...
A breakthrough in mRNA therapies could lead to biological heart pacemakers
Researchers from the Smidt Heart Institute have unveiled a novel concept - they harnessed modified messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used in creating the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, which can be a significant step in the evolution and creation of biological pacemakers. The investigators identified how biological pacemaker cells could...
connect-bridgeport.com
New WVU Medicine Gene Therapy Trial Set to Explore Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Option
The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute this week announced the initiation of a clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of a new innovative gene therapy in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. While surgical implants used in deep brain stimulation can. treat Parkinson’s disease, gene therapy can be...
targetedonc.com
ACCC Releases New Oncology Practice Transformation and Integration Center (OPTIC) Resource Library
The Association of Community Cancer Centers is announcing the release of a new tool intended to facilitate education and adoption of new clinical and technological advancements in diagnosis, staging, and treatment of cancer. The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) is announcing the release of a new tool intended to...
cgtlive.com
Armin Ghobadi, MD, on Helping Expand CAR T Cells With NT-I7
The associate professor of medicine at Siteman Cancer Center and WUSTL discussed updated data from a study of NT-I7 and tisa-cel presented at ASH 2022. “NT-I7 enhances the proliferation of the T cells and function of them, not only in the peripheral blood, but also in the tissue. So, the idea here was you give the patient's CART and maybe they don't expand enough,or they go down quickly. We are trying to add this booster with the hope that it helps with the proliferation and expansion of CAR T cells and bystander T cells and hopefully yields better complete response rate and better progression free survival.”
nationalhogfarmer.com
Addressing biocontainment of PRRS Lineage 1C 1-4-4
While porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus can be transmitted between pigs indirectly through fomites or airborne transmission, the indirect route has not been well characterized, says Marcello Melini, a research assistant with the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine. After the PRRS Lineage 1C 1-4-4 strain emerged in...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Researchers study links between retinal appearance, Alzheimer’s
The National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is expanding the effort to understand that connection with a $10.3 million grant. Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis will study links between the retina and Alzheimer's disease. Four years after researchers at Washington University in St....
labroots.com
New drug discovery program powered by AI for oncology indication
XtalPi is a quantum-physics, AI-powered Research and Development company based in Cambridge, MA, with branches in China. They are breaking barriers by being fairly early to hop into drug discovery intersecting with artificial intelligence. Essentially, they are looking to automate a decent amount of the drug discovery process, which allows for innovation like no other. Check out thePlease watch this video below to learnabout how XtalPi works to automate the process of drug development and bypasses many tasks that used to take hours of manpower.
tctmd.com
Anatomic Disease After PCI Linked With Worse Outcomes: VA CART
Residual ischemic disease after PCI is associated with a significantly higher risk of major adverse cardiovascular events when compared with complete revascularization, according to data from a large cohort of patients treated within the Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system. Patients with the most residual ischemic disease, which was based on...
MedicalXpress
Impact of epigenetics on the clinical management of cancer patients
In the early 1980s, the first changes in DNA related to a chemical modification called methylation were discovered, followed by the discovery in the mid-1990s of the first tumor suppressor genes inactivated by these modifications of the genetic material. The early 2000s saw the first use of these alterations as a biomarker of cancer disease, as well as the first uses of drugs against them.
MedicalXpress
Digital detection of dementia: Using AI to identify undiagnosed cases
Rising to meet the formidable challenge of the timely diagnosis of dementia, research scientists from Regenstrief Institute, IUPUI and the medical schools of Indiana University and University of Miami are conducting the Digital Detection of Dementia study, a real-world evaluation of the use of an artificial intelligence (AI) tool they developed for early identification of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias in primary care, the setting where most adults receive health care. Individuals identified as cognitively impaired will be referred for diagnostic services.
labroots.com
Genes Can Move From the Maternal to Infant Microbiome
Microbes can easily share genes. Not only can different types of bacteria do this, there is also evidence that entirely different branches of life - archaea and bacteria can also share genes. Some microbial genes can be found on small bits of DNA called mobile genetic elements, which are not a part of a microbe's genome, but can still be expressed when they're a microbial cell. These mobile genetic elements can move from one cell to another in a process known as horizontal gene transfer. Researchers have now found that bacteria in the maternal microbiome can share genes with bacteria in the infant microbiome, in the period just before birth until a few weeks after delivery - the perinatal period. Horizontal gene transfer enables maternal microbes to influence how bacteria in the infant microbiome are functioning, without actually moving the maternal microbes themselves. These findings have been reported in Cell.
MedicalXpress
New sensor uses MRI to detect light deep in the brain
Using a specialized MRI sensor, MIT researchers have shown that they can detect light deep within tissues such as the brain. Imaging light in deep tissues is extremely difficult because as light travels into tissue, much of it is either absorbed or scattered. The MIT team overcame that obstacle by designing a sensor that converts light into a magnetic signal that can be detected by MRI (magnetic resonance imaging).
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's research studies show the healing power of music
For some, the walk into the rehearsal room was the tell. Slow, deliberate—as if balancing a teacup on one's head. For others, it was the repetitive rocking of hands, however slight: tremors that are a hallmark of Parkinson's, the disease that afflicts them all. But soon they'll sit in...
labroots.com
Study Identifies Three Metabolites That Can be Used as Coffee Biomarkers
Researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich (LSB) have identified three metabolites that could serve as biomarkers for individual coffee consumption. These metabolites are degradation products developed during coffee roasting, and biomarkers are more reliable than self-reports in terms of accurate amounts of consumed coffee. The results of the study were published in Food Chemistry.
Science News
Medical racism didn’t begin or end with the syphilis study at Tuskegee
“We were all hard-working men … and citizens of the United States.”. Born in Alabama in 1902, Herman Shaw was a farmer and a cotton mill worker. He and his wife, Fannie Mae, were married for 62 years and had two children and six grandchildren. Shaw was also a...
hcplive.com
Cardiology Moves Patients to the Heart of Care in 2022
As physician demands continue to climb in the high-demand specialty, patient-reported outcomes have emerged as a viable tool in assessment and care. After checking in for a follow-up appointment, you have a short wait before being brought to a private room and your health care provider is in moments later. They know you by name and spark up small talk related to your family or topics of discussion from your last appointment. You review recent test results and discuss potential treatment plans and how they fit into your life as well as your goals.
