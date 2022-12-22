Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Related
'The Flying Joe' coffee shop opens second northwest Ohio location Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local coffee shop "The Flying Joe" opened a second location in downtown Toledo on Monday. The new location, which can be found at 215 N. Summit Street, shares a building with Balance Pan-Asian Grille, another northwest Ohio favorite with locations in Perrysburg, downtown Toledo and Sylvania.
13abc.com
A world of DIY photography awaits at new Toledo business
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A world of DIY photography awaits at a new Toledo business that opened last week. Selfie WRLD Toledo held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 22 with owners Jessica and Andrea Hamner. The business is a do-it-yourself photography studio where you can visit and come out with over 25 unique photos on your phone.
13abc.com
Boys & Girls Club of Toledo prepares to open two new locations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will open two new locations in 2023. The nonprofit organization announced Monday that it is partnering with Toledo Public Schools to open clubs at McTigue and Ottawa River Elementary Schools. Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will host opening ceremonies at...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'More Than a Feeling'
The second biggest debut album of all time, and one of the most beloved, was created by a super-genius in his basement. In Toledo, Ohio. Mainly by himself. This mastermind is Tom Scholz. Scholz is the creator of and the brain behind the Rock supergroup Boston. Which he created, again,...
West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
13abc.com
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
Suspect flees after attempting to rob west Toledo gas station Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to west Toledo Saturday evening after a suspect reportedly attempted to rob a gas station with a weapon. According to a report, the employee of a Sunoco gas station on the 1600 block of W. Alexis Road said a male wearing a black Carhart jacket, black pants and a blue ski mask entered the location at approximately 6:45 p.m. He allegedly brandished a weapon and attempted to rob the store.
13abc.com
TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End
At least two people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc.
Holiday shopping not stopping even though Christmas is over
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Santa may have parked his sleigh back at the North Pole until next year, and most of the gifts under the tree may be unwrapped, but just because most of the holiday season has wrapped up doesn't mean the spending is. WTOL 11 spoke to business...
13abc.com
Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
Power outages hit Waterville Friday evening; warming shelters available in area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two massive power outages in Waterville have left at least 2,000 residents without power Friday evening, according to Toledo Edison. One outage affects over 1,500 people and the other outage affects between 501 and 1,500 people. Both outages are estimated to have power restored at about 10:30 p.m.
13abc.com
Toledo Edison preparing for winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter storm is coming, and according to local energy companies, power outages are likely to happen in the area. “With this particular storm system, we are most concerned with the high winds,” said a spokesperson for Toledo Edison, Lauren Siburkis. She said that sustained...
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
13abc.com
Christmas Joy: Toledo family gifts hospital patients new blankets in memory of late daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The hospital can be an isolating place for anyone, no matter what time of year it is, but spending the holidays in the hospital, as a patient, a visitor, or an employee, can make you feel even more alone. A local mother, Michelle Lewallen, knows better...
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
bgindependentmedia.org
Construction worker dies after collapsing at worksite in BG
Bowling Green Police Division was called to a construction site in the 500 block of South Dunbridge Road, Wednesday around 4:40 p.m., for a worker who collapsed on the job and was later pronounced dead. The 63-year-old construction worker was from Ottawa, Ohio. Police were alerted to an unresponsive male...
WTOL-TV
RECIPE: Christmas jewel cookies as seen on Good Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas Jewel Cookies. Amanda and Diane tried out this delicious holiday recipe on Good Day. Here is the recipe so you can make it at home:. ¼ heaping red and green maraschino cherries, drained and sliced in half. 1/4 heaping cup of walnuts or nut...
Average gasoline prices in Toledo drop below $3 a gallon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gasoline prices in Toledo are still falling and the average price per gallon is now under $3. The average price in the city dropped another 13.9 cents a gallon last week to $2.86, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations. That cost is 68.5 cents less than a month ago and 16.5 cents less than a year ago.
Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital
Have you seen Dr. Bolek Payan?
Comments / 0