13abc.com

A world of DIY photography awaits at new Toledo business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A world of DIY photography awaits at a new Toledo business that opened last week. Selfie WRLD Toledo held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 22 with owners Jessica and Andrea Hamner. The business is a do-it-yourself photography studio where you can visit and come out with over 25 unique photos on your phone.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Boys & Girls Club of Toledo prepares to open two new locations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will open two new locations in 2023. The nonprofit organization announced Monday that it is partnering with Toledo Public Schools to open clubs at McTigue and Ottawa River Elementary Schools. Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will host opening ceremonies at...
TOLEDO, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'More Than a Feeling'

The second biggest debut album of all time, and one of the most beloved, was created by a super-genius in his basement. In Toledo, Ohio. Mainly by himself. This mastermind is Tom Scholz. Scholz is the creator of and the brain behind the Rock supergroup Boston. Which he created, again,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
TOLEDO, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon

CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

Suspect flees after attempting to rob west Toledo gas station Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to west Toledo Saturday evening after a suspect reportedly attempted to rob a gas station with a weapon. According to a report, the employee of a Sunoco gas station on the 1600 block of W. Alexis Road said a male wearing a black Carhart jacket, black pants and a blue ski mask entered the location at approximately 6:45 p.m. He allegedly brandished a weapon and attempted to rob the store.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Edison preparing for winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter storm is coming, and according to local energy companies, power outages are likely to happen in the area. “With this particular storm system, we are most concerned with the high winds,” said a spokesperson for Toledo Edison, Lauren Siburkis. She said that sustained...
TOLEDO, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo

When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Construction worker dies after collapsing at worksite in BG

Bowling Green Police Division was called to a construction site in the 500 block of South Dunbridge Road, Wednesday around 4:40 p.m., for a worker who collapsed on the job and was later pronounced dead. The 63-year-old construction worker was from Ottawa, Ohio. Police were alerted to an unresponsive male...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL-TV

RECIPE: Christmas jewel cookies as seen on Good Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas Jewel Cookies. Amanda and Diane tried out this delicious holiday recipe on Good Day. Here is the recipe so you can make it at home:. ¼ heaping red and green maraschino cherries, drained and sliced in half. 1/4 heaping cup of walnuts or nut...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Average gasoline prices in Toledo drop below $3 a gallon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gasoline prices in Toledo are still falling and the average price per gallon is now under $3. The average price in the city dropped another 13.9 cents a gallon last week to $2.86, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations. That cost is 68.5 cents less than a month ago and 16.5 cents less than a year ago.
