CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Some of the most talented young artists in Missouri submitted their work to the Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest. The winners are on display at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. The exhibit features three first and second place winners as well as 16 honorable mentions from four age groups from kindergarten through 12th grade.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO