KFVS12
Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Public Information Manager Nicolette Brennan says the team is hoping to fix it without impact to customers. Customers should all still have water as of 3:30...
kbsi23.com
Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners on display at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Some of the most talented young artists in Missouri submitted their work to the Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest. The winners are on display at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. The exhibit features three first and second place winners as well as 16 honorable mentions from four age groups from kindergarten through 12th grade.
KFVS12
Winter conditions in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While some of it is dying down, snowy weather continues in some of the Heartland. In Cape Girardeau, the Director of Public Works is wanting everyone to stay safe. Stan Polivick warns that while salt is being used, even that has it’s limits when battling...
krcu.org
Transformer Fire and Other Damage Leaves Over 1,300 Without Power In Cape; At 6 pm: Most Power Restored, Warming Center Hours Extended
Overnight high wind gusts, blowing snow, and single-digit and sub-zero temperatures have taken their toll on the region. Around 5 a.m. the City of Cape Girardeau announced via Facebook that they would be opening an additional warming center site at 8 a.m. at the Shawnee Park Center, after a generator issue at the Osage Centre.
kbsi23.com
Cape Central boys basketball routs Bell City
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Central high school boys basketball team routed Bell City, 99-12, in the opening game of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament Monday morning. Those 99 points are the most the Tigers (8-0 overall) have scored since scoring 106 against Bell City exactly two...
kbsi23.com
Law enforcement investigating series of drive-by-shootings in Williamson, Jackson counties
(KBSI) – Several agencies are investigating a series of drive-by-shootings in Williamson and Jackson counties early Christmas Eve morning. They occurred in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale, Illinois, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Police believe they may have been committed by the same person or people. No...
radionwtn.com
Ice Formations At Reelfoot Putting On A Show
Tiptonville, Tenn.–Along with the frigid temperatures and frustrations, there is beauty in our area. The high winds and snow have created gorgeous ice formations on Reelfoot Lake State Park again this season. Regional Naturalist David Haggard and his dog, Cody, ventured out yesterday and took photos of the ice formations on the shore of Reelfoot at Tiptonville. (David Haggard photo).
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
KFVS12
3 charged with drug trafficking in Scott County
While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening. Officers responded to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/26. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
wsiu.org
Weather Closings and Cancellations
Dangerous wind chills, snow, and arctic cold will descend on the region this week. The following businesses, schools, and organizations are closed:. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Administrative Closure begins at Noon 12/22, continues on 12/23. Effingham Unit 40: Dismissing at Noon 12/22. BUSINESSES/ORGANIZATIONS:. Bi-County Health Dept: Closing at 11am 12/22,...
KFVS12
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
kbsi23.com
Illinois State Police investigating fatal stabbing
Christopher, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agents are investigating a fatal stabbing at a residence in Christopher, Ill., at the request of the Christopher Police Department (CPD), according to a news release. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m....
kbsi23.com
Scott City authorities make arrests during investigation
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas night, officers from the Scott City Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics investigation. This was an ongoing investigation that yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics, according to the department. A large quantity of methamphetamine was...
kbsi23.com
How to dispose of your Christmas tree
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – On average, there are about 25 million real Christmas trees sold in the United States every year. If you have one of these trees, knowing how to dispose of it properly is essential. In Cape Girardeau, Public Works Solid Waste Superintendent Michael Tripp said...
kbsi23.com
What inflation? Current rate of 7.1 is the lowest of 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- Even with the current state of inflation, holiday shopping continued to take center stage Monday. Mississippi Mutts is a small business shop for pets, and owner Sherry Gennings says inflation didn’t have an affect on post-Christmas shoppers, who continued coming through the door on Monday.
mymoinfo.com
Jackson Man Killed In Bollinger County Accident
(Jackson) One person was killed and another seriously injured in a traffic accident last night on Route K in Bollinger County. The highway patrol says a Chevy Silverado driven by Richard Keller of Jackson was driving south when he ran off the road and hit a tree. Keller was pronounced...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man behind bars after Christmas murder
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead, and another is jailed after a shooting Sunday night on Paducah’s north side, according to a Paducah Police Department press release. Officers were called at 6:46 p.m. Sunday to a report of someone shot at an office building in the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. Officers said it was clear there had been a fight, and two men were injured.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Police Investigating Armed Robbery
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is continuing it’s investigation into an armed robbery that took place last week at the Rhodes 101 Store on West Columbia Street. Leiutenant Chris Bullock says they are currently looking for four suspects. Bullock says the investigation continues. We asked him how much they...
KFVS12
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page. The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents. “We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking...
