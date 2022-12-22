Read full article on original website
Related
Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue
ECATEPEC, Mexico (AP) — On a November afternoon, Mónica Citlalli Díaz left home in a sprawling suburb of Mexico’s capital and headed to the school where she’d been teaching English for years. It seemed an ordinary day, but on this one, she never arrived at work.
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
Air travelers hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays in the US will have to extend their patience a few more days -- particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines.
Farmer predicts worse food shortages, higher prices in 2023 amid inflation, drought, interests rate hikes
Stephanie Nash, a fourth-generation dairy farmer, predicts drought, supply chain issues and rising interest rates could spell an even worse 2023 for farmers.
Southwest Airlines meltdown leaves customers stranded; Feds investigating
SAN FRANCISCO -- The number of frustrated airline passengers multiplied into the hundreds of thousands Monday, as holiday flight cancellations and delays on Southwest Airlines worsened, drawing scrutiny from the federal government.More than 3,200 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 5,000 flights had been delayed.But Southwest accounted for a whopping share of those. The Dallas-based airline canceled two-thirds of its flights as of Monday afternoon, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware — far more than any other airline. With some 2,700 Southwest flights canceled, another...
Comments / 0