Japan PM to reinstate ex-reconstruction minister Watanabe, sack incumbent -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reinstate former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe to replace incumbent Kenya Akiba, whom he plans to sack on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. Opposition parties have accused Akiba for being involved in violating election laws as well as for having ties with...
Italian former Foreign Minister Frattini dies at 65
ROME (Reuters) – Franco Frattini, who served twice as Italy’s foreign minister and held several other cabinet posts, died on Saturday at the age of 65, Italian media reported. Frattini, who had been ill for some time with cancer, died in a Rome hospital. He was foreign minister...
EU strongly condemns Taliban ban on female staff at NGOs
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday strongly condemned Afghanistan’s Taliban-run administration’s order to ban women from working at all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), saying this amounts to erasing women from public spaces. Kabul said the move, which was condemned globally,...
Canada’s First Quantum CEO holds talks with Panama minister: source
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Chief Executive Officer of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals met Panama’s commerce and industry minister on Monday to discuss disagreements over the firm’s copper operations in the country, a person familiar with the matter said. First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall flew to Panama over...
Russia’s Lavrov: Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow’s proposals or our army will decide
(Reuters) – Moscow’s proposals for “demilitarisation” and “denazification” of Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and it is up to Ukrainian authorities to fulfil them, otherwise the Russian army will decide the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. “Our proposals for the demilitarization...
Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect ‘destructive role’ in protests
(Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the arrests of citizens linked to the United Kingdom showed London’s “destructive role” in the recent protests in Iran. Asked by a reporter to comment on Sunday’s announcement by Tehran that it had arrested seven people...
Japan to require negative COVID test upon arrival for Chinese travellers – FNN
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Japan’s FNN reported on Tuesday. The government hopes to introduce the measure as early as this week, FNN said. (Reporting by...
World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a “famine of peace”. Delivering the 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world)...
Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests – statement
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people on Sunday including dual nationals linked to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, according to a statement published by state media. “Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained by intelligence services of the...
South Korea suspends flight departures upon military request – official
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea suspended flight departures from its Incheon and Gimpo airports on Monday following a request from the military, a transport ministry official said. The suspension began at 1:08 p.m. 0408 GMT) at Gimpo and at 1:22 p.m. at Incheon and lasted for about an hour before flight...
China stages ‘strike drills’ around Taiwan, citing provocation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s military said it had conducted “strike drills” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to unspecified “provocation” from the democratically-governed island and the United States. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of repeated Chinese...
Key mining route cleared after days of protests, Peru government says
(Reuters) – A key road for mining transportation in Peru was cleared after days of protests, a government minister said, as the country struggles with political tensions following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo. The so-called southern mining corridor in the Cusco region was cleared on...
Lebanon detains Hezbollah supporter in probe of Irish U.N. peacekeeper’s killing
BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Lebanese army detained over the weekend a main suspect in the recent killing of an Irish U.N. peacekeeper in a move coordinated with powerful armed group Hezbollah, two security sources and a Hezbollah spokesperson said. The man is a supporter of the Iran-backed militia and...
Taiwan says 43 Chinese air force planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Forty-three Chinese air force planes crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line in the past 24 hours, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said on Monday, as Beijing continues its military activities close to the Chinese-claimed island. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
