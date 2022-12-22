Read full article on original website
Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House
fox61.com
North Haven firefighter dead after crews battle house fire
The firefighter was initially rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.
Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze
trumbulltimes.com
Torrington firefighters respond to fires at movie theater, house
TORRINGTON – Firefighters responded Sunday morning to two fires, one at Apple Cinemas and another at a house, according to the city’s fire department. At 11:49 a.m., firefighters responded to an appliance fire reported at Apple Cinemas at 89 Farley place, Battalion Chief Patrick Doyle said in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found “moderate smoke conditions,” with the fire having been extinguished by employees of the movie theater, Doyle said. Firefighters then used positive-pressure fans to evacuate the smoke from the movie theater, he said.
NBC Connecticut
Burst Pipe Shuts Down Hartford Library For at Least a Week
Dropping temperatures have played a role in the temporary closure of one of Hartford's libraries. Officials say the city's Main Street library will be closed for at least a week after a four-inch water feed line to a chiller in a fourth floor penthouse broke around 10:30 Saturday morning. All...
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
3 injured in crash that involved Connecticut State Police trooper
CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people, including a Connecticut State Police trooper, were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Clinton, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street, according to authorities. The trooper, who was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus, […]
trumbulltimes.com
Fire officials find 'moderate' level of carbon monoxide in Barkhamsted home: no injuries reported
BARKHAMSTED — Fire officials found a "moderate" level of carbon monoxide in a local home. No injuries were reported. The carbon monoxide level was the result of a gas-powered generator operating too close to the home with the exhaust pointed toward the garage, fire officials said. On Friday night,...
darientimes.com
Two adults, child injured in crash on Route 82 connector in Haddam
HADDAM — Three people, including a child, were transported to Hartford Hospital Sunday morning after a van crashed into a wooded area off Route 82, officials said. Emergency crews with the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company and Chester Hose Company Inc. responded to the crash on the Route 82 connector at 9:40 p.m., according to a post on the HVFC's Facebook page.
Police: Man dies after hit and run on Division Street in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – The victim of a hit-and-run has died after succumbing to the injuries he sustained after being struck by a car in Derby, police said. The victim had been hit by a car on Division Street near the railroad crossing at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Dec. 15. The car that struck the […]
trumbulltimes.com
Repairs to New Milford High School roof — which has had 2 fires in a year — are 70 percent complete
NEW MILFORD — Roof work at the high school is 70 percent complete just five months after a fire broke out on the roof. “The contractor has been aggressively moving forward as the weather permits on completing the project,” Mayor Pete Bass said. The project to repair the...
Eyewitness News
Two adults and one child injured in Haddam Christmas day crash
HADDAM, CT. (WFSB) - Haddam Volunteer Fire Company reported a motor vehicle crash that went off the road. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Sunday morning. When the crew arrived, they noted that the car landed in the woods 30 feet from the road. The driver and passenger...
wiltonbulletin.com
Police: Interstate 95 at Exit 16 reopens after Norwalk car fire; no injuries reported
NORWALK — Interstate 95 at Exit 16 has reopened after a Norwalk car fire on Saturday afternoon led to its closure, State Police said. No injuries were reported. A spokesperson from Connecticut State Police Troop G in Bridgeport said the highway closed around 2:45 p.m. It reopened in the early evening.
Christmas Crash Kills 3 In West Hartford
Three people died in an early-morning crash on Christmas morning in West Hartford, police said.Police and fire departments rushed to Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, where they found two vehicles had collided around 6:50 a.m., township police said.Despite life-saving efforts, two occupants were …
Missing Old Saybrook Man Found
"Heartbreaking": W. Hartford traffic fatalities
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor plans a task force on traffic safety following a deadly crash Christmas Day and two pedestrian deaths in the previous week
Bridgeport man dies after car crashes into river
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after his car crashed into a river in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, police said. Bridgeport police and fire officials responded to a call of an accident at the intersection of Stratford and Waterview Avenues just before 3 a.m. and found that a car traveled down an embankment before […]
Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe
A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
Missing Connecticut Man Found
Update:A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located.The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with …
