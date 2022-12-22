Read full article on original website
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
A downtrend has been apparent in Zscaler (ZS) lately. While the stock has lost 7.2% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, BLDR broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend. The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Commerzbank (CRZBY) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Commerzbank AG is a member of our Finance group,...
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares snap four-day losing streak; Nifty 50 back above 18,000
BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for the first time in five days in a low-volume session on Monday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 reclaiming the key 18,000 level, as risk assets were boosted after mixed U.S. data bolstered bets of smaller Federal Reserve rate hikes. The Nifty...
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging DCP Midstream Partners (DCP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. DCP Midstream...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Deere & Company (DE) is a Trending Stock
Deere (DE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this agricultural equipment manufacturer have returned -1%, compared to...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Should You Invest in Coke (KO) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Are Investors Undervaluing Liberty Energy (LBRT) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
What Makes BlackBerry (BB) a New Buy Stock
BlackBerry (BB) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Is Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
URBN or FIGS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks have likely encountered both Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods...
Should Value Investors Buy Klabin (KLBAY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
After Doubling in the Past 6 Months, Is This Stock a Buy?
It's been a wild 12 months for biotech company Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). The gene-editing specialist initially wasn't even sure it had enough funds to complete the fiscal year, but since then, it has earned U.S. approval for two key therapies, the central reason why its shares have more than doubled in the past six months as of this writing.
Investors Heavily Search Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN): Here is What You Need to Know
Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this metal forging and stampings have returned -10.3%, compared to...
