10. Crook County

Wyoming Person Missing, Last Seen on Dec. 15 in Campbell County
Destiny Harrison, 17, was last seen on December 15, 2022, in Campbell County Wyoming. She is a white female, approximately 5'11", 150 lbs. with green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon vest with a pink hoodie, blue jeans and Hey Dude shoes . Anyone with...
county17.com
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Gillette, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
dakotafreepress.com
Mercury Contamination Closes Lead-Deadwood High School
Lead-Deadwood High School students got three extra days of Christmas break last week thanks to mercury, a knucklehead, and the EPA:. Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the school district, said a high school student brought a quantity of elemental mercury to school from home, not realizing that it is a hazardous material.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/24/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 23:. At 2:16 a.m. to the 2600 block of LeDoux Avenue for an automatic fire alarm activation. At 4:46 a.m. to Shalom Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 5:26 a.m. to the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette’s Frontier Auto Museum Stuffed Full Of Rare And Vintage Cars Restored To Show-Quality Perfection
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The cars and memorabilia that surround them have long been a passion for Gillette’s Jeff Wandler, but not for that open road, off-in-the distance experience. Instead, they were projects he and his dad, Leon, shared. Now they’re something he and...
county17.com
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
FireRescue1
Wyo. community suffers 2 losses: EMT dies in rig crash; firefighter dies at reservoir
PINE HAVEN, Wyo. — The Pine Haven area first responder community has lost two of their own in less than a week. A hospital ambulance was struck by a vehicle at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80 at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. First Responders Association. One EMT was killed.
county17.com
Arrests, arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 22
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Sheridan Media
Bodies Of Missing Men Found In Keyhole Reservoir
Search and rescue have found the bodies of 2 men who were riding a UTV on Keyhole Reservoir this past Thursday (December 15th) and ended up going into the water. Crook County Sheriff Jeff Hodge says at about 4pm Sunday, both missing individuals were recovered. Just after 9pm on Thursday...
