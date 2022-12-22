ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, WY

#10. Crook County

By Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEYbO_0jrtZHdG00

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #7

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Gillette, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
GILLETTE, WY
dakotafreepress.com

Mercury Contamination Closes Lead-Deadwood High School

Lead-Deadwood High School students got three extra days of Christmas break last week thanks to mercury, a knucklehead, and the EPA:. Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the school district, said a high school student brought a quantity of elemental mercury to school from home, not realizing that it is a hazardous material.
DEADWOOD, SD
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/24/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 23:. At 2:16 a.m. to the 2600 block of LeDoux Avenue for an automatic fire alarm activation. At 4:46 a.m. to Shalom Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 5:26 a.m. to the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court

GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 22

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Bodies Of Missing Men Found In Keyhole Reservoir

Search and rescue have found the bodies of 2 men who were riding a UTV on Keyhole Reservoir this past Thursday (December 15th) and ended up going into the water. Crook County Sheriff Jeff Hodge says at about 4pm Sunday, both missing individuals were recovered. Just after 9pm on Thursday...
MOORCROFT, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy