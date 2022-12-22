Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Payment must change – credit card is a systemic ripoff
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. “BREAKING NEWS – Mastercard just demo’d a transaction on Polygon Technology paid for directly with credit card! Gas fees and all...”. This is not a...
The Windows Club
Fix Discord Error Code 1006 on Windows PC
Some Discord users have reported that they are not able to log in to their accounts and their screen says, “The owner of this website has banned your IP address.” If this issue is applicable to you, don’t worry, we got your back. In this post, we are going to talk about the Discord Error Code 1006 error and see what can be done to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
What is Bootstrapper.exe? Fix Bootstrapper stopped working error
In this post, we will show you how to fix Microsoft Setup Bootstrapper has stopped working and other Bootstrapper.exe errors and also explain what is Bootstrapper.exe. This error usually occurs due to disturbances via third-party applications. However, several other reasons can also cause this error. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix this error.
The Windows Club
Fix Login_hint is duplicated error in Microsoft Teams
This post will show you how to fix AADSTS9000411, The request is not properly formatted, The parameter ‘login_hint’ is duplicated error in Microsoft Teams. Teams is one of the leading online collaborative platforms used by businesses worldwide. Nevertheless, it comes with its own share of flaws. A few users have reportedly faced the ‘login_hint is duplicated’ error while trying to log in to their Teams account through the desktop client. The error occurs every time they try to log into Microsoft Teams through the desktop app.
FTX caught depositing 8 billion dollars of customer money into secret accounts
Sam Bankman-Fried owned Alameda Research, a hedge fund heavily invested in FTX. In move to make sure the hedge fund assets were never sold off, when FTX began to have issues, an engineer secretly changed software code in the FTX system. The software would have sold off all Alameda Research assets, just like any other companies that were owned, in the case of FTX filing for bankruptcy.
Digital Trends
Fortnite lawsuit: Are you eligible for a refund from Epic Games?
Fortnite developer Epic Games is being hit with $520 million in fines by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and there’s a chance that you could get a payout. Out of that $520 million total, $245 million is set to be...
Woman had to use savings account after Nespresso makes unauthorized charge
A 23-year-old Sydney resident has been left “struggling” after Nespresso mistakenly took hundreds of dollars from her bank account due to an internal technical error. Raha Bonakdar said she was randomly fleeced of $370 [USD] on Wednesday and only realized on Thursday when she opened her phone banking app. “I was about to transfer some money somewhere and I opened my bank account and thought, ‘Wait a second, why am I missing $540 [$370 USD]?’,” Bonakdar told news.com.au. On closer inspection, she saw that on Wednesday at 2:19 pm, the amount had been withdrawn by Nespresso. “I was shocked. I couldn’t move,” she said,...
The Windows Club
Fall Guys Error Code 200_1040 on Epic Games Launcher [Fixed]
This post features solutions to fix Fall Guys error code 200_1040. Fall Guys is a cross-platform multiplayer royale game. In the game, contestants complete escalating rounds of absurd obstacle courses until one winner remains. But recently, many users have been complaining about Fall Guys error code 200_1040. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to eliminate this error. The entire error message reads:
The Verge
Starling Bank’s new virtual cards are what every bank needs
UK-based Starling Bank is introducing new virtual debit cards this week that will help customers manage spending, saving, and even security free of charge. These new virtual cards will be linked to a main Starling bank account and use a separate savings space balance, but they’ll have a unique card number, CVV, and expiry date. That makes them perfect for bundling together payments and tracking how much you’re spending, or using separate cards for security purposes.
CNBC
I'll save $200 per month in 2023 thanks to a quick and easy money move I make every December
Aside from eating too much shortbread, one of my favorite holiday traditions is a money move that's reliably cut down my monthly expenses by hundreds of dollars. It's called a subscription audit, and it's saving me more than $200 per month going into 2023. Here's how it works: Every December...
Exclusive: Gift Card Fraud Costs Almost $450 Million; Here Are Five Ways To Help Avoid It
Plenty of people use gift cards to obtain Christmas presents for family and friends to show their affection. But that joyous time during the holiday season is also when gift card scammers are preying to profit from the lucrative buying rush. As such, gift card fraud cost Americans almost $450 million in the last three years based on losses disclosed to the Federal Trade Commission in this report. The problem caused the FTC this year to issue this updated warning to help identify and prevent such scams.
The Windows Club
How to update Intel Management Engine firmware?
If the Intel chipset embedded in your system has Intel Management Engine, this article will be helpful to you. Here, we will discuss how to update Intel Management Engine firmware on Windows PC. Intel Management Engine is a microcontroller embedded in some Intel chipsets. It provides a variety of features and services for Intel processor-based computer systems.
Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023
People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
The Windows Club
Delete option missing in context menu when you right-click on folder or icon
To save space on your disk, Windows lets you delete files that you do not need. You can use your keyboard or mouse for deleting the files. If you are using your mouse, right-click on the file that you want to delete and select the Delete option. As simple as that! What if the Delete option is not there in the right-click context menu? Some users experienced this issue on their Windows 11/10 computers. You can still use your keyboard to delete the files, but the Delete option should be in the right-click context menu because this is a Windows feature. In this article, we will see the ways that you can use if the Delete option is missing in the right-click context menu on your Windows 11/10 device.
The Windows Club
What are Kibibytes (KiB), Mebibytes (MiB), and Gibibytes (GiB)?
They are a different set of storage units used to express/measure file sizes. On the surface, Kibibytes, Mebibytes, and Gibibytes might seem similar to Kilobytes Gigabytes, Terabytes, Petabytes and Exabytes – and often used interchangeably – but they are not the same. The units of measurement for kilobytes,...
The Windows Club
Fix No sound after unplugging headphones in Windows 11/10
A commonly faced error with headphones is when no sound is audible after unplugging the headphones on Windows. This issue can be very cumbersome, especially if you use headphones a lot. If you face this issue while in the middle of a game, it can ruin the whole experience of it. Let us now see what you can do to fix this issue.
CNET
The Best Way to Convert Your Loose Coins Into Cash
Turning coins in for cash means a little extra pocket money for most of us. But if you've got enough change lying around, it could make a dent in your rent or even help pay for a trip. Jeff Stotsky and his husband, Jon Schweizer, regularly drop their loose change...
CNET
How to Get a Debit Card
Debit cards only allow you to spend what you have. They spare cardholders the risks that come with credit cards, like debt accumulation and interest charges, while still facilitating online purchases. Similarly, debit cards give you access to cash -- your own cash -- without having to spend money on expensive charges via a cash advance on a credit card.
The Windows Club
Origin client won’t sign in on Windows PC
If the Origin client won’t sign in on Windows PC then this post will be able to help you resolve the issue. Origin is a popular gaming platform run by Electronic Arts, the leading publisher of games for personal computers and video game consoles. Origin has been designed to streamline the process of browsing, downloading, purchasing, and playing games. However, being unable to log into your account and play games you’ve paid for is one of the worst-known problems with Origin. A few users have reported that they are not able to sign into their Origin accounts and getting an error message that says:
The Windows Club
Mouse right click is not working in Excel
If the mouse right-click is not working in Excel, you can use the solutions provided in this article. The right-click context menu is used for various functions, including copying and pasting data, locking and unlocking the cells or sheets, inserting and formatting cells, creating hyperlinks, etc. When the mouse right-click stops working in Excel, it creates problems for users because it affects their productivity.
