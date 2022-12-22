7. Sheridan County

Related
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Gift of Love Memorial Unveiling in Honor of Emily Stone Shelby
The Sheridan Memorial Hospital (SMH) Foundation was honored to host a memorial unveiling for a Gift of Love on November 17, 2022. This beautiful collection was generously gifted to the hospital by T.R. Shelby in loving memory of his wife, Emily Stone Shelby, who passed away in 2020. The exquisite pieces were acquired by T.R. and Emily from the personal Chinese Furniture collection of Ling Tung.
Missing Man Last Seen in Big Horn Mountains, Police Ask for Public’s Help
The Greybull police department re-shared a post including a picture of a man that has been missing since January 8, 2018. According to the post, the last place Kyle Jay Ellis, was heard from was at Bear Lodge when he spoke to his father on the phone. Ellis is 6'...
WATCH: Wyoming Bell Ringer Has Serious Dance Moves
On Facebook Gail Symons of Sheridan Wyoming shows her Salvation Army bell ringer dance moves. This kind of stuff makes everyone smile. If you have to stand out in the cold and do this you might as well have fun. Bell ringers like this bring us joy and bring our...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0