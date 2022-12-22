ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Will Parks from practice squad for Week 16

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
The quarterback some fans had clamored for at points of this season is going to be a part of the gameday roster tonight. The Jets have elevated preseason hero QB Chris Streveler from the practice squad for Thursday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. And “this time, it’s for real,” Rosenblatt says.

That’s likely in reference to Week 8 when the Jets elevated Streveler only to make him inactive against the Patriots. That was likely to prevent a team from grabbing Streveler to bring onto their own active roster. This could also mean Streveler will be the No. 2 quarterback Thursday, as Ian Rapoport is reporting the Jets may have a package of plays involving Streveler.

In any event, Streveler will be on the active roster Thursday and may very well dress against the Jaguars. The Jets are also elevating safety Will Parks, who was elevated in Week 15 as well.

