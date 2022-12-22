5. Park County

By Denise RivetteStaff ReporterThe Bridger Candy Cane Festival has a pandemic origin story. As 2021 was drawing to a close, the Town of Bridger was looking forward to returning to a semblance of normalcy after the pandemic dystopia of the previous many months. For Bridger, this meant gathering for the annual Christmas tree auction put on by the Jim Bridger Days Committee to raise money for the summer event. Sadly, and at the last minute, unforeseen circumstances were such that the auction had to be cancelled. As this was the main Christmas event for the Town, everyone was very disappointed, and Bridger’s Christmas Spirit was in danger of being lost forever.That’s when Leza Vargas and the team at Beartooth Realty “decided that come hell or high water, we were going to put on a Christmas event for the Town of Bridger!” They reached out to the businesses around town who responded with overwhelming support. Even individuals were stopping by the office daily with donations of $20 and $50. “It was absolutely heartwarming,” said Vargas.In less than two weeks, the first Candy Cane Festival went from concept to reality featuring horse-drawn carriage rides, a craft show, cookie decorating, ornament making, a live band and the Main Street Stroll which morphed this year into Candy Cane Bingo. All these and more returned for the second annual Candy Cane Festival last Saturday.Although Santa had planned to arrive by air at the Bridger Airport, the weather required him and the Mrs. to travel by road. They arrived at the Beartooth Realty office via firetruck refreshed and eager to meet the local children. Next door at the Civic Center, Tricksy the Elf entertained young and old with stories, toys and, most intriguing, a book of names of good boys and girls that burst into flames when opened frustrating the children who were hoping to learn if they were on the good or naughty list.As the children focused on Mr. and Mrs. Claus and Tricksy, there was a buzz rippling through the adult population. They were looking forward to the arrival and opportunity to kiss their most anticipated celebrity of the evening, Marbles the Llama of the Wild Bison Ranch. Marbles did not disappoint. A patron of the Buckeye Bar said kissing the llama in the Buckeye was her new Christmas tradition. Even the Chief and members of the Bridger Police Department posed for photos with Marbles.After several animals were adopted at the Santa Paws event hosted by Aspen Haman of Beartooth Realty, the evening was capped off with a dance at the Civic Center featuring two acts: Daniel Kosel and Band of Drifters. This, too, was an all ages affair that even found a newly adopted puppy basking in the comfort of a dance hall filled with good music and good cheer.With two successful festivals under their belt and the support of the community, this is a new tradition destined to delight all ages for many years to come. Some of the businesses that helpBeartooth Realty make this festival happen are Carbon County Equipment, Tvetene Turf, Co and More Heating, Bank of Bridger, The Buckeye Bar, CarQuest, A Pizza Pie and Mr. Beef.A canceled Christmas tree auction that the community had been looking forward to could have led to a Christmas always remembered for what didn’t happen. Instead, it inspired a new community tradition. Beartooth Realty saved their entry for that cancelled auction and started a new company tradition by putting that tree up in their lobby each year as a reminder of how the Candy Cane Festival started.

BRIDGER, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO