Cousins Maine Lobster food truck serves seafood delight to Aiken fans

Lobster rolls, lobster grilled cheese and lobster bisque were on the minds of Aiken residents as a famous food truck stopped in town.

Parked across the street from the Cork & Cap Bottle Shoppe, Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, spent Thursday providing Aiken residents with a taste of New England favorites such as lobster rolls, clam chowders and lobster tails.

Cousins Maine Lobster was founded in 2012 by cousins Jimmy Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, who started a food truck because they missed the tasty food from Maine they grew up eating, according to the Cousins Maine Lobster website.

Since opening their first truck in 2012 in California, their business has expanded to 20 states including Maine, Georgia, New York, Florida and Connecticut, to include food trucks and traditional brick and mortar stores.

In 2016, the business appeared on the television show "Shark Tank."

The food truck in Aiken is based out of Atlanta.

Aiken resident Brandy Mohler said she tried a lobster roll for the first time .

“I never had one, and I wanted to experience it,” Mohler said.

Barbara McKnight, who is originally from the Northeast, hopes the lobster roll tastes like the ones she grew up eating.

“It better be salty and good,” McKnight said.

While waiting for her lobster roll Barb Novak, recalls when she lived in Connecticut and went to the shore to get some lobster rolls.

“I am looking for a good lobster roll today,” she said.

Novack said a good lobster roll is hard to come by in Aiken.

Mike Burke, who is also from the New England, wants a regular food truck with lobster rolls and other New England favorites.

“We should have this all the time,” Burke said.