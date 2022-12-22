ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, WY

#3. Albany County

Wyoming News
- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #10

KOWB AM 1290

Are You legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Laramie?

"Winter is coming" for sure, and Laramie has its way of telling you that. With the frigid temperatures on the way, we are currently in a windchill warning. Wind chills lower than -40F to potentially -70F are expected over a large area on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, along with a possible Flash Freeze event. Oh and, the forecast also calls for a chance of snow. Ah... great.
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
