2. Sublette County

SUBLETTE COUNTY — After 20 years of service, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Deputy Dan Ruby is turning in his badge. Deputy Ruby began his career with the SCSO in September 2002 in the Detention Center. At that time, the Detention Center was under new construction and consisted of a series of temporary trailers parked on the lawn in front of the Sublette County Justice Building. In December of 2006, Deputy Ruby transferred to Patrol. Deputy Ruby became a K9 handler with K9 Max from 2009 to 2014 and was transferred to work probations from 2011 to 2013. He went back to patrol in 2013 and remained working patrol until his retirement date.

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO