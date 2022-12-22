2. Sublette County

Related
Sublette County Arrest Report for December 19-26, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 19-26, 2022. Brian Davies, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on December 21 for allegedly driving under the influence. Gloria Deneva, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on December 23 on a warrant for alleged...
Sublette County Deputy Dan Ruby Retires after 20 Years
SUBLETTE COUNTY — After 20 years of service, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Deputy Dan Ruby is turning in his badge. Deputy Ruby began his career with the SCSO in September 2002 in the Detention Center. At that time, the Detention Center was under new construction and consisted of a series of temporary trailers parked on the lawn in front of the Sublette County Justice Building. In December of 2006, Deputy Ruby transferred to Patrol. Deputy Ruby became a K9 handler with K9 Max from 2009 to 2014 and was transferred to work probations from 2011 to 2013. He went back to patrol in 2013 and remained working patrol until his retirement date.
Fire Destroys House on Riverview Cutoff Road Tuesday Evening
Fremont County Firefighters were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to an address on Riverview Cutoff Road for a house fire that filled the valley with smoke before the blaze was extinguished. It appeared the home was totally destroyed by the fire. Cause of the blaze is under investigation. This post will be updated.
