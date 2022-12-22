ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

'Best Dad Ever' Turns Himself In For Killing Man With His Car In Chicopee: DA

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRvW4_0jrtYc5200
Eric St. Andre Photo Credit: Hampden District Attorney

A 35-year-old Springfield man seemingly tried to impress a superior court judge by wearing his "Best Dad Ever" shirt during his arraignment on charges he drove over a Chicopee man last month and left him to die on the side of the road.

Eric St. Andre is accused of crashing into 60-year-old Gary Turcotte just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 30 as he made his way through a crosswalk in the 900 block of Chicopee Street, the Hampden District Attorney Office's said. Paramedics rushed Turcotte to Baystate Medical Center, but doctors couldn't save his life.

After weeks of investigation, officers got a warrant for St. Andre's arrest earlier this week, and he turned himself in on Wednesday, Dec. 21, after he learned police were looking for him.

St. Andre is charged with leaving the scene of a crash after causing death, motor vehicle homicide while operating negligently, and a crosswalk violation, according to the prosecutor.

Despite the advertisement for his parenting abilities, St. Andre didn't sway the judge, who ordered him held on $10,000 bail.

“I saw the pictures of the car … the windshield, I mean, you know you hit something someone hit something and someone drove away," the judge said, per Western Mass News. "…To say that ‘Geez, why did they get a warrant?’ Well, it’s been two weeks and the man hasn’t come in … Bail is set in the amount of $10,000 cash."

Turcotte's family held a funeral for him earlier this month. According to his obituary, Turcotte was a lifelong Chicopee resident who was generous with his friends and an avid candlepin bowler.

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 8

money Mike
4d ago

this guy legit made his way to court with that shirt after running an old man down with his car!? it's almost like he's mocking himself or the court.

Reply
4
Pamela Boisvert
3d ago

I don't understand how any human being can just run a pedestrian down and leave them for dead the driver just leaves..... . And drives away is a rotten person period

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
WTNH

3 injured in crash that involved Connecticut State Police trooper

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people, including a Connecticut State Police trooper, were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Clinton, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street, according to authorities. The trooper, who was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus, […]
CLINTON, CT
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI
Eyewitness News

Mom, son died in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
newstalknewengland.com

4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning

Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Old Saybrook Man Found

A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
darientimes.com

Two adults, child injured in crash on Route 82 connector in Haddam

HADDAM — Three people, including a child, were transported to Hartford Hospital Sunday morning after a van crashed into a wooded area off Route 82, officials said. Emergency crews with the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company and Chester Hose Company Inc. responded to the crash on the Route 82 connector at 9:40 p.m., according to a post on the HVFC's Facebook page.
HADDAM, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Connecticut Man Found

Update:A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located.The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with …
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
436K+
Followers
63K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy