December 25-26 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa late Christmas night into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the event:. Cedar Falls: 4.2" Waterloo: 3.3" Williamstown: 3.3" Washington: 3.2" Clarksville: 3.0" Fayette: 3.0" Vinton: 3.0" Marion: 3.0" Cedar Rapids:...
Here's the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowfall Sunday night and Monday morning created some tricky travel. Here are some of the latest totals.
33 Organizations Receive Iowa Tourism Grants
(Des Moines) The Iowa Tourism Office announced $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants to 33 organizations around the state. The program funds tourism-related marketing initiatives, meetings and events that benefit both local economies and the state’s economy with awards ranging from $2,500-10,000 with a 25% cash match. Here in southwest...
Temperatures Rising Across Iowa
(Undated) — Iowa is going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day. By the end of the week, daytime highs will be back in the 30s, even 40s in some areas. The bitter cold temperatures this past week were 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service. The long-range forecast for the next two weeks shows us more likely to remain warmer than normal as we start 2023.
Iowa health care providers urge flu shot as virus continues spreading
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the seasonal flu continues circulating, there is good news. This year’s flu shot is a good match for the virus’ common strains according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bad news is just 32.3 percent of Iowans have gotten...
Today in Iowa Sunday looks at Christmas traditions across the globe
DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO 13 News Justin Surrency and Gabe Prough discuss various traditions across the globe that are celebrated throughout the holidays.
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
“Tripledemic” On the Rise in Iowa
(Undated) Respiratory illnesses continue to rise in Iowa. Hospitals across the state are trying to keep up with the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health says the three combined for nearly six thousand cases in the last seven days. COVID led the way with around 47 hundred of the cases.
Iowa is Experiencing a Huge Spike in Influenza Cases
Everyone it seems has the sniffles and sneezes this time of year. It's winter, and it's certainly miserable outside. If you're anything like me, you're sick (no pun intended) of hearing about COVID-19. While it's still around, it's been less deadly in 2022 than last year, and certainly in 2020. The virus we're hearing a lot about now is influenza, better known simply as the flu.
Study finds smallest amounts of snow cause biggest commuter problems
Studies find nearly 75% of crashes in Iowa happen in less than two inches of snow, and researchers at the University of Iowa are looking into the ideal commute times. Professor Jon Davis, in the UI Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, says the timing of your drive can make a world of difference.
FEENSTRA & JOHNSON VOTE NO ON OMNIBUS BILL
THE US HOUSE PASSED THE ONE POINT SEVEN TRILLION DOLLAR OMNIBUS SPENDING BILL LAST FRIDAY AND THEN WENT HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS. IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA ALSO VOTED NO. JOHNSON SAYS HE DOES NOT WANT TO SEE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OVER A BUDGET IMPASSE:. OMNIBUS2 OC………VOTED FOR...
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
KLEM News for Saturday, December 24
The blizzard has ended, but the extreme cold will continue for another day. The Blizzard Warning expired this morning at 6AM. A wind Chill Warning remains in effect until noon today, but wind chill readings will ease into 15 below to 25 below zero range this afternoon, before falling back into the 20s to lower 30s below zero tonight. A new weather system will bring a chance of light snow Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Snowfall amounts will likely remain less than an inch. However, northwest winds increase Sunday night, with gusts of 25 to 40 mph possible. The gusty winds could result in patchy blowing and drifting snow. After a brief reprieve on Sunday, sub-zero wind chills will return Sunday night into Monday night.
COVID hospitalizations increase despite fewer infections reported by Iowa
The number of people who are infected by the coronavirus and are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals is up about 6% this week and has almost doubled since a month ago, according to federal hospitalization data. The COVID-19 hospitalization increase in Iowa runs counter to state data that show...
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
Crews work to clear snowy streets Monday morning across eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — City, county, and state workers are back out on the streets clearing the latest round of snow. With 1-3" of fresh powder, the roads are slick and snow covered across the area. After dealing with a powerful winter storm there are plow...
Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week
In this week’s roundup: My vote against the omnibus spending package, Iowa native Alexis Taylor confirmed in USDA position, my op-ed for small businesses, and demanding fair trade practices. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
