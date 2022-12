About a decade ago, Kjerste Whaley and her family visited the Puyallup Farmers Market — and the visit proved inspirational. “There were these gorgeous artisan-made, minimalist, soy wax candles, and I thought to myself, ‘If someone can make that, I can too,’” Whaley said. That Christmas,...

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO