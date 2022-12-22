ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: Band on the Run

By Sean T. Collins
 4 days ago

Well, this may be the simplest Alice in Borderland episode of all time. Not the rules of the game that Arisu and company are playing mind you — those are the most convoluted in the history of the series, though you can get the hang of it quickly. (The players do!) The plot, rather, is streamlined and straightforward. There’s a game, they play it, they don’t leave the arena, they don’t even finish the game and move on. The result is an Alice in Borderland that reads as 100% pure and uncut Alice in Borderland. This is what it’s all about.

Picking up directly from where the Alice In Borderland Season 2 premiere left off, this ep begins with a brief flashback revealing that Kyuma, the naked King of Clubs, was the singer of a rock band featuring the other members of his team. The in-it-together nature of a struggling band winds up being what gives the King his strength as an opponent: Not only does his team only act when everyone agrees rather than relying on a majority-rules vote or a single leader calling the shots, but they’re also ready and willing to die for one another.

But more importantly, they’re also determined to live for one another. They attack the game with a fighting spirit that Arisu’s ragtag bunch lacks, apart perhaps from Arisu himself, who retains the determination to protect the lives of others at all costs rather than sacrifice them as he (ultimately unwillingly) sacrificed his friends back near the start of Season One. It’s only when he really takes Kyuma’s words to heart and encourages his team to act without fear in defense of one another that they take back the advantage after being badly outplayed for two rounds of the game.

The details of the game are, as I said above, kind of complicated, at least to explain outright; they’re much easier to follow after a demonstration, which Kyuma (still nude, as he remains throughout the episode) helpfully provides his enemies before kicking things off. As the King of Clubs he presides over a teamwork-based game, driving Arisu to find the best way to distribute the game’s points, divvy up assignments, and so forth. At first this works great; it’s only when Kyuma’s team unanimously decides upon a risky — and, for one of them, guaranteed-to-be-lethal — assault on Arisu’s team’s base that the tide turns, even if it’s at the cost of one of the King’s men.

There are some funny moments scattered throughout, in a kind of “you gotta be kidding me” mode. Parkour expert Usagi gets out-parkoured by her opponent. (She does beat him eventually.) Martial arts expert Kuina gets out-karated by her opponent. What are the odds, right?

More seriously, Kyuma outclasses Arisu as a leader. Meanwhile, Tatta is too upset with himself for his failure to defend the base to be of much use after that, while Niragi loses hope and returns to his evil old ways, deciding to end his life on this alternate Earth (or whatever it is) while attempting to rape Usagi.

But once Arisu heeds Kyuma’s words and decides to go for broke, the game gets a lot closer. A shrewd base attack that exploits a forgotten feature of the game — once you’ve made contact with an enemy, the special bracelet used to score points is deactivated and you have to touch your own base to reactivate it; get touched while deactivated and both people will receive a strong electric shock — to dupe Kyuma’s team and score some serious points.

But before the game can end, the episode does! Just a handful of points have the King’s team in the lead by the time we cut to black — definitely a small enough deficit to overcome, depending on whether Usagi can get away from Niragi or if Tatta gets his act together. Given that the game is a winners-take-all deathmatch and that there are six episodes remaining in this season, I have a feeling they’ll manage somehow. (Then again, we have Season One to demonstrate how dispensable almost all the main characters are.)

In the meantime, just take this episode for what it is: a tight, high-quality genre exercise in suspense, survival, and gamer logic. Director Shinsuke Sato stages the action amid a labyrinth of shipping containers — as with basically all the games on Alice , as opposed to Squid Game , the arenas are everyday locations — under sunlit blue skies, giving everything a perversely cheery “hey, it’s Saturday afternoon, let’s go to the park and play a game” vibe. Yutaka Yamada’s swelling score complements the more emotional moments; in its own way it’s as important to Alice as John Williams is to Star Wars , even though their compositions are totally different. It’s fun TV, is what it is, and that’s plenty.

Sean T. Collins ( @theseantcollins ) writes about TV for Rolling Stone , Vulture , The New York Times , and anyplace that will have him , really. He and his family live on Long Island.

