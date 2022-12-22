Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami - The Favourite Tourist DestinationUjwal SharmaMiami, FL
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (conditioning) won't play for New Orleans Monday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has been cleared out of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, the team will hold him out at least one more game due to return to competition reconditioning. Expect another start on the wing for Naji Marshall.
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) available Monday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) will be available to play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nance Jr. missed the previous week while dealing with Achilles soreness, but he'll suit up for the shorthanded Pelicans as they take on the Pacers. Nance Jr. has a $5,800...
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (ankle) ruled out Monday
The Miami Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler (ankle) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Butler suffered an ankle injury towards the end of their game against the Pacers on Friday, and will sit out Monday's game as he recovers. The Heat will be without both Butler and Bam...
numberfire.com
Heat rule out Bam Adebayo (illness) for Monday
The Miami Heat have ruled out center Bay Adebayo (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Adebayo was initially listed as being questionable on the Heat's injury report due to a shoulder sprain, but has now been ruled out while he recovers from a non-COVID illness. His absence could open up a bigger role for 42-year-old Udonis Haslem (Achilles) in the rotation with Dewayne Dedmon (foot) also sidelined.
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (hip) probable for Boston's Sunday matchup against Bucks
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is expected to suit up on Christmas after he was designated as probable with left hip inflammation. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project 28.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus starting for Jimmy Butler (ankle) versus Timberwolves Monday
The Miami Heat listed Max Strus as a starter for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Strus will fill in for Jimmy Butler, who suffered an ankle injury on Friday and will not play in today's tilt. This will mark Strus' 19th start of the season so far. Our models...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado to start for Pelicans in lieu of Herb Jones (illness) Monday
The New Orleans Pelicans will start Jose Alvarado in place of Herb Jones (illness) for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Alvarado will make his second start of the year as the Pelicans take on the Pacers without a handful of key players. He'll fill in for Herb Jones, who is one of many Pelicans dealing with an illness.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. James is expected to play on Christmas despite being listed with left ankle soreness. In 38.5 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.9 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) will play for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite a left ankle sprain. Our models project Martin for 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 26.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Bennedict Mathurin playing with Pacers' second unit Monday
The Indiana Pacers did not list Bennedict Mathurin in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mathurin will move back to the bench with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) returning to the lineup, but should still see plenty of work against an undermanned Pelicans squad. Our models project Mathurin...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy (illness) ruled out Monday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murphy was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action as a result. With the Pelicans already extremely shorthanded, expect Devonte' Graham and Garrett Temple to get some run.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) starting for Pacers Monday; Bennedict Mathurin to play off bench
The Indiana Pacers listed Aaron Nesmith (ankle) as a starter for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nesmith missed a game with an ankle issue, but will take back over from Bennedict Mathurin in the starting lineup for today's contest. Mathurin will play with the second unit. Nesmith has...
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder (foot) probable for Los Angeles Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers listed Dennis Schroder (foot) as probable for Tuesday's tilt with the Orlando Magic. Both Schroder and LeBron James (ankle) are on track to play in Tuesday's game as the Lakers look to break their four-game losing streak. Schroder is projected for 24.5 fantasy points against the...
numberfire.com
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) available for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has been cleared for active status to kick off the new week. In 5...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) starting Sunday for Golden State; Jonathan Kuminga back to bench
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will start Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Thompson missed Wednesday's game due to injury management. However, he has been fully cleared for Sunday's Christmas Day affair. He'll also immediately start, sending Jonathan Kuminga back to a bench role. Our models...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent is dealing with left knee effusion. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
numberfire.com
Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
Comments / 0