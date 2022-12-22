ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

5-Star safety Peyton Bowen signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfBYg_0jrtO0Jr00

Over the last few weeks the Oklahoma Sooners became the trending favorite to land five-star safetyPeyton Bowen. On the first day of the early signing period, the Sooners watched as Bowen chose between Notre Dame and Oregon, picking the Ducks.

However, his recruitment wouldn’t end there, as the Denton Guyer product received a last ditch effort from the Sooners that would turn the tide. This morning, as word circulated that Bowen had yet to sign his national letter of intent, the Oklahoma Sooners began to gain more traction, ultimately pulling off an incredible comeback to earn the signature of the No. 2 safety in the 2023 recruiting class.

Bowen adds to what’s already been a tremendous recruiting cycle for the Oklahoma Sooners. This makes their third five-star signee, joining Guyer teammate Jackson Arnold and Missouri native Adepoju Adebawore.

Bowen is the 25th commit for the Oklahoma Sooners in the cycle and joins a defensive back group that already includes four-star signees Jacobe Johnson, Jasiah Wagoner, Daeh McCullough, Makari Vickers, Kendel Dolby, and versatile three-star athlete Erik McCarty.

It’s a stacked defensive back group in a league that has some high quality quarterback play.

Peyton Bowen’s recruitment was a tumultuous one. When it seemed like the Sooners were out of it on Wednesday, Brent Venables and his staff rallied to win a big-time recruiting battle in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

