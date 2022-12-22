ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Insurance Companies Now Required to Cover PrEP

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York signed a law that requires insurance companies to cover pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as a means to prevent HIV infection. “New York was once the epicenter of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and we have a moral obligation to keep up the fight to end the epidemic once and for all,” Hochul said in a statement. “PrEP and PEP are critical tools that help prevent new HIV infections and every eligible New Yorker should have access to these vital medications.”
NEW YORK STATE
5 Hilarious Reviews Of Jails In New York State

If there is a business that exists these days, chances are, someone has given it an online review. Yes, that even applies to prisons. How much time do people have on their hands these days? I can't even imagine having enough that I would choose to go online and review a prison. Whether I was there or not, the last thing I want to do is go online and tell people why I was there. It's not like they'll get a choice anyway. Once they say you're going to jail...you go to jail. You don't get to book your favorite destination.
Gyms In New York State Are Now Required To Have One Of These Onsite

Certain gyms in New York State are now required to have this life-saving device onsite. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, signed Assembly Bill A744 / Senate Bill S5262 into law. The new law will ensure that employees and members of popular health clubs have access to a device that could potentially save lives.
New York State laws taking effect in 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2022 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023. Minimum wage increase. Minimum wage in upstate New York is set...
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.

A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
NEW YORK STATE
3 Airports In New York State Area Among The Most Stressful In America

Even if you travel often, flying can be super stressful. There are lots of things that can go wrong. Did you lock up the house? How is the weather? Do you have your ID or passport? Is the TSA security line moving at a snail's pace? Will your suitcase fit in the overhead bin? And the list goes on. If you're planning to travel this holiday, you might want to avoid these three airports, if at all possible. There are three airports in the New York State area that are among the most stressful in North America.
Here are 5 new laws in New York aimed at preventing, treating substance use disorder

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed five pieces of legislation into law on Friday that continues the state’s effort to prevent and treat substance use disorder. “My Administration is committed to working every day to fight substance use disorder and providing New Yorkers with further access to lifesaving resources, services, and care,” Hochul said. “I am proud to sign this legislative package into law, which will support countless New Yorkers struggling with addiction and save lives.”
NEW YORK STATE
Nearly $30 million in final Excluded Workers Fund payments to be sent to New Yorkers in need

Most recipients will get maximum benefit amount of $15,600. √ More than $2 billion was distributed to 130,000 New Yorkers who did not qualify for traditional unemployment insurance or other pandemic relief benefits. √ First-of-its-kind program served as model for local & state governments across country who established similar programs.
