Read full article on original website
Related
hivplusmag.com
New York Insurance Companies Now Required to Cover PrEP
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York signed a law that requires insurance companies to cover pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as a means to prevent HIV infection. “New York was once the epicenter of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and we have a moral obligation to keep up the fight to end the epidemic once and for all,” Hochul said in a statement. “PrEP and PEP are critical tools that help prevent new HIV infections and every eligible New Yorker should have access to these vital medications.”
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
5 Hilarious Reviews Of Jails In New York State
If there is a business that exists these days, chances are, someone has given it an online review. Yes, that even applies to prisons. How much time do people have on their hands these days? I can't even imagine having enough that I would choose to go online and review a prison. Whether I was there or not, the last thing I want to do is go online and tell people why I was there. It's not like they'll get a choice anyway. Once they say you're going to jail...you go to jail. You don't get to book your favorite destination.
Almost $1,000 In Heating Bill Money Is Available To Help New York State Residents
As the temperature continues to drop around New York State, you may find yourself struggling to pay your heating bill. Many families are struggling due to increased food costs and buying presents for the kids for Christmas. There is help available. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP,...
Gyms In New York State Are Now Required To Have One Of These Onsite
Certain gyms in New York State are now required to have this life-saving device onsite. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, signed Assembly Bill A744 / Senate Bill S5262 into law. The new law will ensure that employees and members of popular health clubs have access to a device that could potentially save lives.
informnny.com
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2022 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023. Minimum wage increase. Minimum wage in upstate New York is set...
Gov. Hochul Signs New Law Making Huge Changes To Voting In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that changes voting laws in New York State. Governor Hochul signed legislation S.2951A/A.8858A, which gives voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. Now, as long as the board of elections has received a person's registration 10 days prior to the election,...
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
longislandbusiness.com
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.
A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
There’s No Way You’ve Heard of These 13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns
New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of. New York state is currently ranked 3rd in population in the...
3 Airports In New York State Area Among The Most Stressful In America
Even if you travel often, flying can be super stressful. There are lots of things that can go wrong. Did you lock up the house? How is the weather? Do you have your ID or passport? Is the TSA security line moving at a snail's pace? Will your suitcase fit in the overhead bin? And the list goes on. If you're planning to travel this holiday, you might want to avoid these three airports, if at all possible. There are three airports in the New York State area that are among the most stressful in North America.
Here are 5 new laws in New York aimed at preventing, treating substance use disorder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed five pieces of legislation into law on Friday that continues the state’s effort to prevent and treat substance use disorder. “My Administration is committed to working every day to fight substance use disorder and providing New Yorkers with further access to lifesaving resources, services, and care,” Hochul said. “I am proud to sign this legislative package into law, which will support countless New Yorkers struggling with addiction and save lives.”
Gov. Hochul: 'I'm sending in the National Guard'
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul called-in to WBEN late Friday to announce she is deploying the National Guard to the Buffalo area Saturday.
urbancny.com
According to the New York Civil Liberties Union “Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill to Protect Black and Brown Students from Air Pollution”
Albany — Following Governor Hochul’s veto of the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways Act (SIGH) Act today, which would have prohibited the construction of schools near major roadways, the New York Civil Liberties Union issued the following statement from Executive Director Donna Lieberman:. “Governor Hochul’s veto of the...
wnypapers.com
Nearly $30 million in final Excluded Workers Fund payments to be sent to New Yorkers in need
Most recipients will get maximum benefit amount of $15,600. √ More than $2 billion was distributed to 130,000 New Yorkers who did not qualify for traditional unemployment insurance or other pandemic relief benefits. √ First-of-its-kind program served as model for local & state governments across country who established similar programs.
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8