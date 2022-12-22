Read full article on original website
Lil Wayne Fires Back At Chef Suing Him For $500K Over Alleged Wrongful Termination, His Camp Says She Breached Rapper's Privacy
Lil Wayne's camp has addressed the $500K wrongful termination lawsuit filed by the rapper's former chef — and claimed she was fired for cause, RadarOnline.com has learned.Earlier this week, Morghan Medlock filed her bombshell case against Wayne in which she claimed to have been fired after asking for time off — after her child suffered a medical emergency. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Medlock alleged in addition to wrongful termination, she suffered retaliation and unlawful practices.Weezy's team has since responded to the allegations from the former chef and claimed that Medlock was relieved of her chef duties due...
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
Wendy Williams' Son Evicted From $2 Million Miami Apartment After Being Cut Off From Mom's Fortune
Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams' estranged son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his $2 million Miami apartment after he was cut off from his mom's fortune and unable to make rent, RadarOnline.com has learned. The TV personality's son was hit with a $70k lawsuit in back rent for non-payments that stretched from February 2022 to his eviction. Kevin Jr., 22, getting the boot from his pad marked the latest instance of turmoil between the once close-knit mother/son duo that deteriorated after Wendy, 58, checked into a Malibu rehabilitation center for alcohol abuse.According to court documents obtained by...
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
The SHADE! Lori Harvey’s Ex Michael B. Jordan Takes Jab at Former Girlfriend
Lori Harvey might be chilly after the shade her ex Michael B. Jordan threw her way in a recent skit. The Creed actor took part in a spoof SNL skit announcing musical guests Drake and 21 Savage to promote the pair’s latest album, Her Loss. In the skit, Jordan...
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Black America Web
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Diddy Demands Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece Reveal Her Name After She Sued Him For Wrongful Termination
Diddy has demanded the woman suing him for wrongful termination, who also claims to be his late ex Kim Porter’s niece, reveal her name in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diddy and his legal team argue the woman should not be allowed to proceed anonymously. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Roe filed a bombshell lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Roe’s lawsuit added Tri Star Sports, Britney Spears’ former management company, as a defendant in the lawsuit.The woman claimed to be the niece of Diddy’s late ex,...
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Black Woman To Cover 'Forbes 30 Under 30'
Forbes estimates the rapper raked in $13 million this year from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements, and merch.
#DanaTran: Photos Of The Alleged Mother Of Diddy’s Daughter Surface As Yung Miami Slams ‘Side Piece’ Allegations—‘I Don’t Come 2nd’
After days of mystery, the woman believed to have welcomed a child with Diddy has been revealed and fans think she looks like his ex, Cassie.
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Video Surfaces of GloRilla Working Drive-Thru at a Fast-Food Restaurant Before Her Rap Career
GloRilla's rise to fame has been meteoric and it wasn't too long ago the budding Memphis rapper was working a normal 9-5. Recently, video has surfaced of the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" rapper working at the drive-thru at Checkers. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TikTok user primeape09 shared a throwback video of...
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
