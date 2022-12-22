ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crusader Newspaper

Mark Spencer wants to be a Gary councilman at-large

He’s the right man for the job says his supporters. “Mark has experience excellence. Not just experience because all experience is not good. We need leadership with vision, and passion,” said Trinity Baptist Church Pastor Dwight Gardner at Tuesday’s campaign announcement party held in the Gary Teachers Union office.
GARY, IN
blockclubchicago.org

Mayoral Candidate Knocked Off The Ballot After Petition Challenge Sustained

CHICAGO — The Chicago Electoral Board on Thursday adopted the recommendation that mayoral candidate Johnny Logalbo’s nominating petitions are not “legally valid” for the reasons detailed in the two separate cases that were filed challenging his petitions. The decision shrinks the mayoral candidate pool for the...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘He does an awesome job’

Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection

Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

The Restaurateuring Mortons

Arnie Morton with two of his restaurant-owning children, Michael and Amy, a few years back. It all began in 1933 when Mort Morton of Hyde Park opened a restaurant on Lake Park Avenue at 55th Street. He and his wife, Isabel, soon put their three sons, Edward, Robert and 11-year- old Arnold, to work in the family business and within four years, young Arnold was busing tables and doing anything he was asked to do in the kitchen after school. He had found his life’s work.
CHICAGO, IL
bestattractions.org

Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

La Petite Folie Says Au Revoir to Hyde Park and Two More Restaurant Closings

Thanksgiving has passed, winter is here, and Chicago’s hospitality industry is already battling the challenges of the city’s inevitable slow winter season. Well into its third year of wrangling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic (yes, it’s still happening), the city’s hospitality industry experiencing staffing shortages, sky-high food costs, and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
rollingout.com

Maya Hightower says it’s a privilege to help underserved communities

Dallas native Maya Hightower is a community relations director for Witherite Law Group who actively works with nonprofits and schools to serve their personal injury clients. These clients happen to reside in underserved communities in cities such as Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago. With a background in marketing communications, her main...
DALLAS, TX
