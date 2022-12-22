Read full article on original website
Mark Spencer wants to be a Gary councilman at-large
He’s the right man for the job says his supporters. “Mark has experience excellence. Not just experience because all experience is not good. We need leadership with vision, and passion,” said Trinity Baptist Church Pastor Dwight Gardner at Tuesday’s campaign announcement party held in the Gary Teachers Union office.
And then there were 10 Chicago mayoral candidates
The Chicago Electoral Board agreed with multiple challenges to Johnny Logalbo’s petitions, and he was bounced this week. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
blockclubchicago.org
Mayoral Candidate Knocked Off The Ballot After Petition Challenge Sustained
CHICAGO — The Chicago Electoral Board on Thursday adopted the recommendation that mayoral candidate Johnny Logalbo’s nominating petitions are not “legally valid” for the reasons detailed in the two separate cases that were filed challenging his petitions. The decision shrinks the mayoral candidate pool for the...
19thnews.org
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform.
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson drop challenges against each other
Petition challenges can be time consuming and costly to bring, as well as for candidates to defend against. For Ja'Mal Green and Willie Wilson, those concerns are now over.
thereporteronline.net
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago
Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘He does an awesome job’
Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
nadignewspapers.com
Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection
Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
As Chicago Faces ‘Triple-Demic’ And Uptick In COVID Cases, Mayor Lightfoot Urges Chicagoans To Get Vaccinated
LOGAN SQUARE — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging Chicagoans to get vaccinated to combat a “mini-surge” of COVID-19 cases in Chicago as the city and country face a triple threat from the virus, flu and respiratory virus. Chicago is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, along with...
classicchicagomagazine.com
The Restaurateuring Mortons
Arnie Morton with two of his restaurant-owning children, Michael and Amy, a few years back. It all began in 1933 when Mort Morton of Hyde Park opened a restaurant on Lake Park Avenue at 55th Street. He and his wife, Isabel, soon put their three sons, Edward, Robert and 11-year- old Arnold, to work in the family business and within four years, young Arnold was busing tables and doing anything he was asked to do in the kitchen after school. He had found his life’s work.
bestattractions.org
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
Thousands receive winter gear, food at Bronzeville church's coat giveaway
Thousands of people received coats, toys, and food at a coat giveaway at Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville Friday. The Church expected to hand out as many as 2,000 coats and 3,000 toys at this year’s giveaway.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
Clerk Karen Yarbrough announces lottery drawing for Cook County’s first marriage license of the New Year
Couple Will Receive Wedding and Gifts Including Steak, Dance Lessons, Flowers, Sparkling Wine, and More. Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough is inviting couples interested in tying the knot in 2023 to apply to receive the first marriage license of the New Year and to exchange vows in the Cook County Clerk’s annual First Marriage Ceremony.
thereporteronline.net
La Petite Folie Says Au Revoir to Hyde Park and Two More Restaurant Closings
Thanksgiving has passed, winter is here, and Chicago’s hospitality industry is already battling the challenges of the city’s inevitable slow winter season. Well into its third year of wrangling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic (yes, it’s still happening), the city’s hospitality industry experiencing staffing shortages, sky-high food costs, and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
BJ’s Brewhouse Continues to Grow Following Illinois Debut
The new Algonquin location is expected to open late next year
Franciscan Health ordered to keep Hammond emergency room open 9 more months
A Lake County Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction to stop Franciscan Health from shuttering its downtown Hammond ER by the end of the year.
rollingout.com
Maya Hightower says it’s a privilege to help underserved communities
Dallas native Maya Hightower is a community relations director for Witherite Law Group who actively works with nonprofits and schools to serve their personal injury clients. These clients happen to reside in underserved communities in cities such as Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago. With a background in marketing communications, her main...
Doctor Calls For More Mental Health Support For Chicago Cops After 3rd Officer Suicide in a Week
Like many people Thursday, Dr. Carrie Steiner received the news that another Chicago police officer took their own life. Steiner is a former Chicago police officer who also operates a first responders wellness center, helping officers who are struggling with their mental health. During an unrelated press conference Thursday morning,...
