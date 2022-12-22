Read full article on original website
Twitter Files expose government influence on suppressing COVID messages that contradicted WH
The Biden and Trump administrations tried to influence social media companies to suppress ideas that went against their positions on COVID-19, according to the Twitter Files.
China starts to drop quarantine requirement for overseas passengers
China will drop Covid-19 quarantine requirements for passengers arriving from abroad from 8 January, its National Health Commission has announced in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at home. At one...
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
South Korea launches jets, fires shots after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years
BLACK PEOPLE DOMINATING THE NEWS
Lately, it appears that Black people are dominating the news. Of course, it is not new that Black people have always appeared in the print and electronic media, but recently they have been unusually prominent on national and international platforms. In one particular case, the outcomes of the event will have a major impact on the United States balance of power in the legislative branch of the government.
Georgia leader calls for Black summit ending hospital closures
Calling the closure of hospitals in Black and Brown communities a national crisis, Georgia NAACP Second Vice President Karen Rene late Tuesday, December 13, called on Black U.S. mayors, the Congressional Black Caucus and other leaders to hold a national summit to address the issue and develop and address a similar social justice agenda.
People of faith join Haitian groups in celebrating the extension and redesignation of TPS for Haiti
The Interfaith Immigration Coalition (IIC) joins the Haitian Bridge Alliance and other directly-impacted advocacy groups in celebrating the news that the Biden administration has extended and redesignated Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Haitian nationals currently in the United States. Following the lead of Black immigrant advocates, faith groups were...
Knowing The Truth – Part V The Black Church!
The late sage and Jegna of Black people John Henrik Clarke once said, “Africa is our center of gravity, our cultural and spiritual mother and father, our beating heart, no matter where we live on the face of this earth.”. It is fascinating to know that when enslaved and...
January 6 committee expected to wrap up its work with a historic call for Trump’s accountability
The committee, which saw its mission as essential to saving US democracy, will hold a last public meeting and is expected to call on the Justice Department to charge Trump and potentially some allies over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election in one of the darkest periods in modern politics.
White House assails Texas Governor Abbott over Christmas Eve migrant drop
WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the southwest border in Texas were dropped near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C., on a cold Christmas Eve.
