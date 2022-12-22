ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China starts to drop quarantine requirement for overseas passengers

China will drop Covid-19 quarantine requirements for passengers arriving from abroad from 8 January, its National Health Commission has announced in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at home. At one...
BLACK PEOPLE DOMINATING THE NEWS

Lately, it appears that Black people are dominating the news. Of course, it is not new that Black people have always appeared in the print and electronic media, but recently they have been unusually prominent on national and international platforms. In one particular case, the outcomes of the event will have a major impact on the United States balance of power in the legislative branch of the government.
GEORGIA STATE
People of faith join Haitian groups in celebrating the extension and redesignation of TPS for Haiti

The Interfaith Immigration Coalition (IIC) joins the Haitian Bridge Alliance and other directly-impacted advocacy groups in celebrating the news that the Biden administration has extended and redesignated Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Haitian nationals currently in the United States. Following the lead of Black immigrant advocates, faith groups were...
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

