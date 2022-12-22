Twin Sun Dogs were prominently visible (above) in Albion and other parts of Boone County with the rising sun on Friday, Dec. 23. It was an unusual site for this area. According to Wikipedia, a sun dog is also called a parhelion in meteorology. It is an atmospheric optical phenomenon that consists of a bright spot to one or both sides of the sun. Two sun dogs often flank the sun within a 22° halo.

BOONE COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO