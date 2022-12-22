Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk shops weather the storm for late Christmas shoppers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Even if just for a few shoppers, some stores here in Norfolk stayed open despite weather conditions of wind chills and extreme gusts outside to stay open in order for shoppers around Nebraska to still be able to get late Christmas shopping done. "We've had some people...
albionnewsonline.com
‘Twin Sun Dogs’ prominent here this morning
Twin Sun Dogs were prominently visible (above) in Albion and other parts of Boone County with the rising sun on Friday, Dec. 23. It was an unusual site for this area. According to Wikipedia, a sun dog is also called a parhelion in meteorology. It is an atmospheric optical phenomenon that consists of a bright spot to one or both sides of the sun. Two sun dogs often flank the sun within a 22° halo.
klin.com
Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day
Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
