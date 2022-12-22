Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Richard T. Larson II, 78 of Essex
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Richard passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home in Essex. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
Maxine Hagen, 92, Atlantic, Iowa
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Oakwood Cemetery, Lewis, Iowa. Notes:. The service...
kmaland.com
Perry A. Heard, 64, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Rock Port. United Methodist Church, Rock Port. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Perry Heard Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Barbara King, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Jean D. Stevens, 97, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: First Baptist Church, Tarkio, or Tarkio Nutrition Center. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
kmaland.com
Jack Baird, 91, Red Oak, IA
Location:Center Ridge Presbyterian Church Northwest of Red Oak. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Center Ridge Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Billy "Joe" Hildreth, 80, of Missouri Valley
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 23, 2022. Visitation Time: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Project 2022: Severe weather
(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report looks back at the year in severe weather, featuring strong storms that brought heavy damage--and in one case, death. Your browser does not support the audio element.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah woman arrested late Sunday evening
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was arrested late Sunday evening. According to a report from the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Valley Avenue at around 9:00 PM for an intoxicated female causing a disturbance. Following an investigation, officers arrested 47-year-old Kimberly Ann Smith...
kmaland.com
KMA Sports presents Five Questions with Woodbine's Carter Gruver
(KMAland) -- It's time for another Five Questions feature with one of KMAland's top athletes. The aim of KMA Sports' Five Questions is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and today we turn our attention to Carter Gruver of Woodbine.
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
klkntv.com
Help needed finding a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman vanished just days before Christmas. Authorities say Monica Helm hasn’t been seen since Thursday. The 55-year-old was near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. She drives a...
1011now.com
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
doniphanherald.com
Beloved Bellevue family restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
OMAHA — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a beloved family-owned restaurant with a 34-year history, was devastated by a fire Friday night. Fire crews responded to the Bellevue restaurant at 7110 Railroad Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Police Lt. Chad Reed. Fire crews continued to fight the blaze into the evening hours, closing down Railroad Avenue as crews from multiple agencies worked to contain the fire.
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
kmaland.com
Teenagers rescued from water at Lake Manawa State Park
(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department reports a water rescue from Monday evening at Lake Manawa State Park. According to the report, officers were dispatched to 11 South Shore Drive at approximately 6:12 PM to assist the fire department with a water rescue of a 17-year-old male and 17-year-old female that were in the water at the time of the call.
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
1011now.com
Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters had to spend much of their Christmas morning battling a large garage fire that broke out a couple miles outside southwest Lincoln. Initially, personnel from Southwest Rural Fire were called out just after 4:30 a.m. on a report of a structure on fire in...
Body found near Topeka identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The body found Wednesday during the investigation into Allen's disappearance is hers, DCSO announced Friday.
Comments / 0