ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Richard T. Larson II, 78 of Essex

Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Richard passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home in Essex. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
ESSEX, IA
kmaland.com

Maxine Hagen, 92, Atlantic, Iowa

Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Oakwood Cemetery, Lewis, Iowa. Notes:. The service...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Perry A. Heard, 64, Rock Port, Missouri

Location: United Methodist Church, Rock Port. United Methodist Church, Rock Port. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Perry Heard Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

Jean D. Stevens, 97, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: First Baptist Church, Tarkio, or Tarkio Nutrition Center. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
TARKIO, MO
kmaland.com

Jack Baird, 91, Red Oak, IA

Location:Center Ridge Presbyterian Church Northwest of Red Oak. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Center Ridge Cemetery.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Project 2022: Severe weather

(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report looks back at the year in severe weather, featuring strong storms that brought heavy damage--and in one case, death. Your browser does not support the audio element.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah woman arrested late Sunday evening

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was arrested late Sunday evening. According to a report from the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Valley Avenue at around 9:00 PM for an intoxicated female causing a disturbance. Following an investigation, officers arrested 47-year-old Kimberly Ann Smith...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

KMA Sports presents Five Questions with Woodbine's Carter Gruver

(KMAland) -- It's time for another Five Questions feature with one of KMAland's top athletes. The aim of KMA Sports' Five Questions is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and today we turn our attention to Carter Gruver of Woodbine.
WOODBINE, IA
WOWT

Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning

Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Beloved Bellevue family restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire

OMAHA — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a beloved family-owned restaurant with a 34-year history, was devastated by a fire Friday night. Fire crews responded to the Bellevue restaurant at 7110 Railroad Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Police Lt. Chad Reed. Fire crews continued to fight the blaze into the evening hours, closing down Railroad Avenue as crews from multiple agencies worked to contain the fire.
BELLEVUE, NE
kmaland.com

Teenagers rescued from water at Lake Manawa State Park

(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department reports a water rescue from Monday evening at Lake Manawa State Park. According to the report, officers were dispatched to 11 South Shore Drive at approximately 6:12 PM to assist the fire department with a water rescue of a 17-year-old male and 17-year-old female that were in the water at the time of the call.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
1011now.com

Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters had to spend much of their Christmas morning battling a large garage fire that broke out a couple miles outside southwest Lincoln. Initially, personnel from Southwest Rural Fire were called out just after 4:30 a.m. on a report of a structure on fire in...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy