Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Have 3 Potential Options for Next Captain
The Boston Bruins have had a long run of incredible captains throughout the history of the organization, from Milt Schmidt, to Johnny Bucyk, to Raymond Bourque, to Zdeno Chara, to the current captain, Patrice Bergeron. Many of their former captains now have their names and numbers hanging from the rafter in TD Garden (or should be very soon).
The Hockey Writers
Team Czechia Players to Watch at 2023 WJC
It has been over 20 years since Czechia took home the gold at the World Juniors. The 2001 team, which featured now-former NHLers Rostislav Klesla, Martin Erat, Pavel Brendl, Radim Vrbata and Tomas Plekanec, won their second of back-to-back gold after beating Finland in the final. Flash forward to this year’s tournament, and Czechia will once again look to recapture the magic and win third gold at the World Juniors.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways of Finland’s Disasterous 3-2 Loss to Switzerland
Entering the tournament as the IIHF’s top team, Team Finland began the 2023 World Junior Championship with a disappointing 3-2 overtime loss to Team Switzerland in the tournament’s opening game. One of the only bright spots of the result for the Finns is that they secured one point for the overtime loss.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 5-2 Win Over Latvia
In the first game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, Team USA defeated Team Latvia 5-2 in Moncton, New Brunswick. After a slow first period, Team USA was able to find its footing and pull off a win against a rather resilient Team Latvia. Here are three takeaways from the game.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Juniors: A Potential Cinderella Team
The World Junior Championship (WJC) gets underway on Boxing Day, Dec 26, and with it, the annual tradition of gathering with family and friends to watch the tournament returns. Another tradition is Canada entering the tournament as a gold medal favorite. As the defending gold medal champions, it is hard not to put them in that category. Having the likes of Shane Wright, Adam Fantilli, and Connor Bedard only cements that status.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Junior Championship: Team Austria Final Roster
With the 2023 World Junior Championship kicking off today, and each competing nation submitting their finalized rosters yesterday, it’s time to go over Austria’s roster and see what they might be able to do at this year’s tournament. Last August’s tournament did not feature a relegation match so Austria wasn’t in too much trouble there, but relegation is back and the threat is real.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Sweden’s 11-0 Win vs. Austria
Sweden enters the 2023 World Junior Championship as one of the favorites to win a medal and challenge for gold. However, their path to the title runs through the defending champions, Canada, who won it all this past August. Furthermore, these two teams meet in a highly anticipated New Year’s Eve matchup.
The Hockey Writers
5 Most Surprising Players of the 2022-23 NHL Season So Far
With nearly half of the 2022-23 campaign already in the books and 2023 just around the corner, what better time than the present to highlight several of the most surprising performances of the season to this point? The players on this list are a mixture of rookies making a name for themselves in their debut seasons, highly-regarded prospects who had yet to pan out (until now), and veterans marred by injuries, inconsistent play, or both in recent years. For one reason or another, their strong play this season was unexpected, but their performances have altered the trajectory of their careers and their teams’ short-term fortunes for the better.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Ian Mitchell Has Earned a Regular Roster Spot
The name of the game for the Chicago Blackhawks this season is rebuilding and development. Those two things have become abundantly clearer as they have only two wins in their last 18 games. In the spirit of the Blackhawks needing to stick to those two things, they need to focus on their young talent, and one of them is defenseman Ian Mitchell. He has gotten pushed aside this season and has not gotten an extended look, but he should.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ New Kreider/Trocheck Pairing Creates Lineup Depth
One can’t help but wonder whether Mika Zibanejad is feeling a little jealous lately. The New York Rangers center has watched his long-time linemate, Chris Kreider, fall into a budding new bromance – from an on-ice chemistry perspective, of course – with newcomer Vincent Trocheck, the duo finding the kind of synergy that Kreider and Zibanejad long enjoyed as two-thirds of what was the Blueshirts’ top line for years.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Have Reason to Be Jolly As Christmas Break Arrives
Two straight losses notwithstanding, the Winnipeg Jets have more reasons to be jolly than to say “bah, humbug,” as they begin a much-needed three-day Christmas break. The Jets possess a 21-12-1 record through 34 games, exceeding the expectations even the most positive fan or pundit had in October of a team that finished well out of the Central Division playoff picture last season ago. Their record is good for second in the Central Division, three points behind the Dallas Stars with a game in hand.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Samsonov Has a 2-Game Tumble – Blip or Concern?
After Thursday’s Toronto Maple Leafs’ victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, this season’s new Maple Leafs’ goalie Ilya Samsonov now carries a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.07 and a save percentage (SV%) of .924. That’s good, but it isn’t as good as it was just two games previously.
The Hockey Writers
5 Draft-Eligible Prospects for Canadiens Fans at the 2023 WJC
As the World Junior Championship (WJC) gets underway this holiday season, Montreal Canadiens fans will no doubt renew the tradition of watching the tournament among family and friends. While they cheer on their home nations, be it Canada or any other nation, fans will no doubt want to watch the Canadiens’ prospects participating in the tournament and see how they measure up as this may be the only time they see these players.
The Hockey Writers
5 Oilers New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
It’s that time of year where many of us make lists of goals for the new year ahead. For fans of the Edmonton Oilers, you have to hope that the team’s number one goal in the new year is to play more consistently. As of the Christmas break, the Oilers sit outside of a playoff spot in the NHL’s Western Conference in what has been a frustrating first half to the 2022-23 NHL season for the team and their loyal fan base. Here are 5 New Year’s resolutions for the Oilers for the second half of the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Moore Earns New Contract With Strong Two-Way Play
Trevor Moore was a pending unrestricted free agent heading into next summer, but the Los Angeles Kings made their intentions clear that they wanted him on board. He signed a five-year extension with the organization, with an average annual value of $4.2 million. Moore has become a fan favorite because of his style of play, and because he is the first player from Southern California to truly make a difference with the team. He may be underrated around the league, but the Kings certainly value his contribution.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Juniors Roster by NHL Team
Now that most national teams have submitted their final rosters for the 2023 World Junior Championship, it’s time to take a look at all the prospects competing in this year’s tournament who have been drafted by an NHL team. The World Juniors are a great time for NHL...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Getting Star Production From Hall
When the Boston Bruins traded for Taylor Hall at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline, they weren’t trading for a player performing at the level of League MVP. In fact, following Hall’s Hart Trophy-winning campaign in 2017-18, his performance seemed to steadily drop off, season by season, in New Jersey, with the Arizona Coyotes, and finally with the Buffalo Sabres. The drop-off didn’t appear too stark at first, but his consistent dip in point production appeared to hit an all-time low during his 37-game run with the Sabres during the 2020-21 season when he’d score just two goals and 19 points after signing a one-year, $8 million deal to join Buffalo that offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Bunting, Samsonov & Murray
In the edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, we’ll look ahead at some of the team’s players and what might happen to them over both the near future and after this season. There are a number of “what if’s” for the team. We’ll explore some of them in this post.
The Hockey Writers
Seravalli Says Blackhawks Have Several Trades Probable for 2023
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Chicago Blackhawks are the team to watch in 2023. As the New Year kicks in and the trade freeze lifts in the NHL, the hockey insider expects the Blackhawks will make multiple moves, some bigger and some smaller, but many that will have NHL teams “frothing at the mouth’ to add some of their available assets.
The Hockey Writers
San Jose Sharks Need to Give Bordeleau and Eklund a Chance
The San Jose Sharks have only given a single rookie NHL game time this season, and it’s time for that to change entering the new year. They’re near the bottom of the standings, and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, isn’t doing much better for themselves. If the Barracuda were in the fight for a playoff push, it would make sense to leave top prospects down there in order to get them more experience in big games. Instead, players like William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau, who could legitimately help the NHL team, are playing on a losing team in a weaker league. It’s time to play the kids and build excitement around the next generation of Sharks hockey.
