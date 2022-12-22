Read full article on original website
Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow driftsEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
A Melody of Flavors at Wok and RollJ.M. LesinskiAmherst, NY
Governor Considers calling recent cold "the Blizzard of '22"Mint MessageBuffalo, NY
Buffalo man given strict sentence for threatening behavior in light of recent mass shootingEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Bruins Have 3 Potential Options for Next Captain
The Boston Bruins have had a long run of incredible captains throughout the history of the organization, from Milt Schmidt, to Johnny Bucyk, to Raymond Bourque, to Zdeno Chara, to the current captain, Patrice Bergeron. Many of their former captains now have their names and numbers hanging from the rafter in TD Garden (or should be very soon).
Blackhawks’ Ian Mitchell Has Earned a Regular Roster Spot
The name of the game for the Chicago Blackhawks this season is rebuilding and development. Those two things have become abundantly clearer as they have only two wins in their last 18 games. In the spirit of the Blackhawks needing to stick to those two things, they need to focus on their young talent, and one of them is defenseman Ian Mitchell. He has gotten pushed aside this season and has not gotten an extended look, but he should.
3 Jets Prospects to Watch at 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship is set to take place on Dec. 26 and Winnipeg Jets fans have plenty of reasons to tune in this year. Rutger McGroarty and Chaz Lucius will play within Team USA’s top six, and Brad Lambert will fill the role of a top-six center for Team Finland. This article will go over a few things to look for from these prospects as they continue their development through the World Juniors tournament.
5 Most Surprising Players of the 2022-23 NHL Season So Far
With nearly half of the 2022-23 campaign already in the books and 2023 just around the corner, what better time than the present to highlight several of the most surprising performances of the season to this point? The players on this list are a mixture of rookies making a name for themselves in their debut seasons, highly-regarded prospects who had yet to pan out (until now), and veterans marred by injuries, inconsistent play, or both in recent years. For one reason or another, their strong play this season was unexpected, but their performances have altered the trajectory of their careers and their teams’ short-term fortunes for the better.
Rangers’ New Kreider/Trocheck Pairing Creates Lineup Depth
One can’t help but wonder whether Mika Zibanejad is feeling a little jealous lately. The New York Rangers center has watched his long-time linemate, Chris Kreider, fall into a budding new bromance – from an on-ice chemistry perspective, of course – with newcomer Vincent Trocheck, the duo finding the kind of synergy that Kreider and Zibanejad long enjoyed as two-thirds of what was the Blueshirts’ top line for years.
Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news
Many Americans across the country are dealing with travel issues and canceled flights ahead of the holiday weekend as they try to make it to their Christmas destinations, and it looks like the Buffalo Bills will be no different than everyone else in that regard. As NFL insider Adam Schefter points outs out, the Buffalo Read more... The post Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2023 World Junior Championship: Team Slovakia Final Roster
Team Slovakia’s final 25-man roster was finally submitted and it’s considerably more impressive than the one that lined up just four months ago for the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC). While they are without the services of 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, they get a major bump in star power with second-overall pick Simon Nemec and 26th-overall pick Filip Mesar, who have both been made available by their NHL parent clubs.
Bills players return to WNY, but have to dig cars out of snow (Watch)
The Buffalo Bills were stuck in Chicago on Christmas Eve. The Buffalo airport was closed and with no way home, the Bills had no choice but to stay in the Windy City an extra night following their 35-13 win. Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the issue with the media following the game.
5 Reasons to Be Optimistic That the Oilers Will Make Playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers sit one point out of a playoff spot at the Christmas break after losing another game they should have won to the Vancouver Canucks. There have been a few of those games as of late and it has allowed a few teams to gain some ground on them. With 47 games remaining in the season, they are primed to finish strong once again and qualify for the playoffs for a number of reasons.
Team Czechia Players to Watch at 2023 WJC
It has been over 20 years since Czechia took home the gold at the World Juniors. The 2001 team, which featured now-former NHLers Rostislav Klesla, Martin Erat, Pavel Brendl, Radim Vrbata and Tomas Plekanec, won their second of back-to-back gold after beating Finland in the final. Flash forward to this year’s tournament, and Czechia will once again look to recapture the magic and win third gold at the World Juniors.
Blackhawks By the Numbers: Christmas Edition
Here we are at the NHL Christmas break, and the Chicago Blackhawks are 32 games into their 2022-23 season. They have a record of 8-20-4 (20 points), which is currently dead last in the NHL. It’s been a rough road to follow this team in this rebuilding season, and we’re not even halfway through yet.
2023 World Junior Championship: 2023 Draft Players to Watch
The 2023 NHL Draft has been making headlines for several years already, with several incredibly talented prospects leading the draft class. Typically there aren’t very many under-aged players (haven’t yet been eligible for any NHL drafts) in the World Junior Championship because it is usually a tournament dominated by 19 year olds. Not every 17-year-old (or young 18-year-old) is able to compete well against players that much older than them but the 2023 draft class has delivered.
Seravalli Says Blackhawks Have Several Trades Probable for 2023
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Chicago Blackhawks are the team to watch in 2023. As the New Year kicks in and the trade freeze lifts in the NHL, the hockey insider expects the Blackhawks will make multiple moves, some bigger and some smaller, but many that will have NHL teams “frothing at the mouth’ to add some of their available assets.
Kings’ Moore Earns New Contract With Strong Two-Way Play
Trevor Moore was a pending unrestricted free agent heading into next summer, but the Los Angeles Kings made their intentions clear that they wanted him on board. He signed a five-year extension with the organization, with an average annual value of $4.2 million. Moore has become a fan favorite because of his style of play, and because he is the first player from Southern California to truly make a difference with the team. He may be underrated around the league, but the Kings certainly value his contribution.
Biggest NHL Trade Rumors 2022: Western Conference Teams
This year, there have already been a number of big rumors circulating around the NHL’s Western Conference. With the holiday break on and a lull in the action, it feels like the right time to look back at some of the loudest trade talks that were, are, and will be out there.
Maple Leafs’ Samsonov Has a 2-Game Tumble – Blip or Concern?
After Thursday’s Toronto Maple Leafs’ victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, this season’s new Maple Leafs’ goalie Ilya Samsonov now carries a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.07 and a save percentage (SV%) of .924. That’s good, but it isn’t as good as it was just two games previously.
Oilers’ Offseason Moves Paying Dividends This Season
There is some good and a little bit of bad when it comes to what Ken Holland did this past offseason for the Edmonton Oilers. He signed Jack Campbell, Mattias Janmark, and Ryan Murray in free agency and traded for Klim Kostin. The general manager also brought back Brett Kulak and Evander Kane on great deals after they became unrestricted free agents.
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Win Over Devils
Playing on a back-to-back is never easy in the NHL, but right now, it seems that almost everything is coming easy for the Boston Bruins. One night after rallying for a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on home ice, the Black and Gold headed south to get their first look at the much-improved New Jersey Devils on Dec. 23. After starting the season as hot as Boston did, the Devils have cooled off, but entered the game with a 4-2 victory on the road against the Florida Panthers on Dec. 21.
5 Draft-Eligible Prospects for Canadiens Fans at the 2023 WJC
As the World Junior Championship (WJC) gets underway this holiday season, Montreal Canadiens fans will no doubt renew the tradition of watching the tournament among family and friends. While they cheer on their home nations, be it Canada or any other nation, fans will no doubt want to watch the Canadiens’ prospects participating in the tournament and see how they measure up as this may be the only time they see these players.
5 Oilers New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
It’s that time of year where many of us make lists of goals for the new year ahead. For fans of the Edmonton Oilers, you have to hope that the team’s number one goal in the new year is to play more consistently. As of the Christmas break, the Oilers sit outside of a playoff spot in the NHL’s Western Conference in what has been a frustrating first half to the 2022-23 NHL season for the team and their loyal fan base. Here are 5 New Year’s resolutions for the Oilers for the second half of the 2022-23 season.
