With nearly half of the 2022-23 campaign already in the books and 2023 just around the corner, what better time than the present to highlight several of the most surprising performances of the season to this point? The players on this list are a mixture of rookies making a name for themselves in their debut seasons, highly-regarded prospects who had yet to pan out (until now), and veterans marred by injuries, inconsistent play, or both in recent years. For one reason or another, their strong play this season was unexpected, but their performances have altered the trajectory of their careers and their teams’ short-term fortunes for the better.

2 DAYS AGO