PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
PWMania
Road Dogg Discusses Charlotte Flair Feeling Torn Over Appearing Alongside Ric Flair
Ric Flair had a big influence on Charlotte Flair’s on-screen persona early in her wrestling career, but the day would come when Charlotte would dominate WWE television on her own. The decision to no longer have Ric as Road Dogg discussed her manager was discussed by Road Dogg on...
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Dominik Mysterio & Has Him ‘Arrested’
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey Mysterio’s house on Thanksgiving and caused lots of mayhem. The duo was at it again on Christmas Eve, and the tables were turned this time. In the latest video posted by WWE to their social media accounts and YouTube channel,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kerry Morton Says Both WWE & AEW Had Interest In Him
During a recent appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Kerry Morton discussed his new 18-month contract with the NWA, as well as other topics related to his career. Interestingly, the young athlete, the son of Ricky Morton, also revealed that both WWE and AEW showed interest in him before he decided to remain with the NWA.
bodyslam.net
UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar Passes Away From Presumed Heart Complications At The Age of 45
Stephan Bonnar is more than just a UFC Hall of Famer, he is 1/2 of the reason why the UFC got its mainstream spotlight. A pioneering competitor who introduced himself to UFC fans on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005, Bonnar fought Forrest Griffin at the show’s finale to produce one of the greatest fights of all-time, later earning it a place in the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Gets Shoutout From NFL Team
Football and pro wrestling have gone hand-in-hand for decades. Not only are there wrestlers with a football background, but the theatrics of pro wrestling have seeped their way into plenty of touchdown celebrations over the years. Furthermore, pro wrestlers are happy to cheer on their favorite teams whenever they get the chance.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Explains Why He's Better Than Will Ospreay
Kenny Omega's first match in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in four years — a shot at Will Ospreay's IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17 — is a little over a week away. Leading into their bout, Omega gave a lengthy interview to NJPW's website where the topic of how he and Ospreay stack up against each other inevitably came up.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' About Entering WWE HOF
Women's wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Madusa is now viewed as a mentor to many young women's wrestlers. Her frequent appearances on "WWE NXT" in recent years have often been opposite the future stars of WWE's women's division. However, this is a relatively new phenomenon for the former WWF Women's Champion, who had a strained relationship with the company for years leading up to her 2015 WWE Hall of Fame induction.
diva-dirt.com
Rhea Ripley Gets Slapped By Angie Mysterio During The Holidays
Rhea Ripley has been slapped and Dominik Mysterio has been arrested. Just as Ripley and Dominik made a visit to the Mysterio household during Thanksgiving they did the same for Christmas. However, this time the Mysterio family was prepared. Ripley and Dominik entered the household first greeted by Dominik’s grandfather....
wrestlinginc.com
Evil Uno Admits AEW Faction Made Bad First Impression
Although AEW's Dark Order faction has, at points, been one of the most beloved stables in the promotion, at least one of its founding members appears regretful about how the group first made its debut. Dark Order has received some of AEW fans' warmest welcomes each time they've come to...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Looks Back On His AEW Debut
Back in 2020, just before the world was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jake "The Snake" Roberts made a memorable debut on AEW television. Roberts appeared on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" to confront Cody Rhodes, teasing the imminent debut of a "client" who intended to face Rhodes. That client would eventually be revealed as none other than Lance Archer, who Roberts still manages in AEW to this day. Roberts responded to a fan question on the latest "Snake Pit" podcast concerning how he felt about the reaction to his debut, and the WWE Hall of Famer had very positive things to say.
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
Yardbarker
Bray Wyatt wrestles for the first time since returning to WWE
Bray Wyatt returned to in-ring action tonight at the WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal. As you can see below, he is wearing dark attire and he is clearly a babyface because he played up to the crowd. This would be Wyatt's first match since WrestleMania 37, just a few months before his release.
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Discusses Evolution Of Her New AEW Character
Those paying close attention to AEW/ROH may have noticed Athena has gone through a change recently. Once a heroic babyface, Athena has since transitioned into a no-nonsense, vicious villain, and in the process has become a champion, winning the ROH Women's Championship at ROH Final Battle just a few weeks ago.
Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes discuss 2023 plans on WWE Raw
McIntyre and Rhodes both gave new interviews on Monday's Raw about their plans for the coming year.
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
