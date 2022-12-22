ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Submits Letter To Judge From 'Super Fan' As Part Of Plea For Short Prison Sentence

Bravo/RadarOnline.com

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah not only submitted letters written by her family to the judge ahead of her sentencing, but she even had one from a fan turned friend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Shah will be sentenced next month after reaching a plea in her criminal case and pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to forfeit $6.5 million.

Bravo

Shah believes she should only serve 3 years for her role in a scheme that ripped off elderly individuals. The judge could potentially sentence Shah to 14 years in prison next month.

As part of her attempt to receive a soft sentence, Shah submitted letters from her husband Coach Shah , and her two sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar.

Bravo

In addition, she filed a letter from a friend named Juan Bueno III . He said he is a cosmetologist who met Shah two years ago. He said he saw her on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and was a “super fan” who wanted to meet her because “I wanted to work with her on her show and get to know more about her. I felt from the beginning she was a person of good nature that had worked hard in life to produce a good home for her kids and her family.”

He said, Over time in getting to know Jen, I realized that was true.” Bueno said they spoke on FaceTime and he learned that Jen was “a real person.”

The fan-turned-friend said, “we didn’t get you work on the project we spoke about, Covid kept us from meeting and I didn’t know what to expect after that. I thought that our connection would pass and the friendship was just for entertainment but I was wrong. Jen Shah has always shown me her character, that no matter what honesty is what is best in life even if it takes a moment to get there.”

Jen and her oldest son. INSTAGRAM/@THEREALJENSHAH

Bueno admitted he still has never met Shah but believes she is a good person . “ I believe in Jen Shah, in her willingness for accountability and her perseverance of making this right for her victims, family, friends and mostly for her, her soul,” he wrote.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jen’s son told the judge, “I recognize that regardless of her recent mistakes, my mother has exemplified positive ideals throughout my entire life. I am happy to have learned from her and to have gained an understanding that all individuals are flawed, and these flaws do not negate their positive aspects.”

RadarOnline

