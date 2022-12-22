GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Every Christmas Eve since 2004, volunteers from across New York march to remember military members both serving and those no longer with us. A 4-mile march to remind the military members that their families have not forgotten them during the holiday time. This year, the National Guard is joining families from all over the state. What started as 10 soldiers 19 years ago, now brings 500 people remembering service members.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO