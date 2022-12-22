Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul defends state response to harrowing snowstorm
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul is calling the now-days long winter storm in the western part of the state a “war with Mother Nature," and one of the worst blizzards in Buffalo history. It has killed 12 people in the Buffalo area, and they're expecting...
National Guard, volunteers march to remember deployed troops
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Every Christmas Eve since 2004, volunteers from across New York march to remember military members both serving and those no longer with us. A 4-mile march to remind the military members that their families have not forgotten them during the holiday time. This year, the National Guard is joining families from all over the state. What started as 10 soldiers 19 years ago, now brings 500 people remembering service members.
Keep your pets safe and warm this winter
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — It's important to remember to keep your pets warm during these freezing temperatures. In New York state, it's against the law to leave your pets unprotected in life-threatening weather conditions such as dangerously low wind chills and frigid temperatures. The law says you must...
