New 'Doctor Who' 60th Anniversary Special Images Reveal the Return of Donna Noble
Doctor Who is coming back in such a big way that it is exciting to be a fan! Not that it wasn't exciting before, but there is always a new buzz to the show when the mantle of the Doctor gets passed on to a new actor. And this time around, we have a bit of a change to how the series is formatted. Normally, a new actor takes on the role of the Doctor, but when Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerated, she regenerated into David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor. He is now going to be bringing to life the Fourteenth Doctor in a special that includes the return of Catherine Tate as Donna Noble before he regenerates into the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa.
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye Scene Removed From the Movie
The first time MCU fans met Danai Gurira's Okoye was in the first Black Panther movie in 2018. Introduced as one of the Dora Milaje, Okoye was shown as a force to be reckoned with as she fulfilled her duty to protect Wakanda and the royal family. This largely carries over into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but after a recruitment mission with Shuri (Letitia Wright) goes awry, Okoye is stripped of her title and her purpose lands on shaky ground.
New 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Image Shows Genya in Distress
The first season of Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when it first premiered on Netflix, notably among the fans of Leigh Bardugo's YA novel series. Based on the author's best-selling novels, the Netflix fantasy series merged Bardugo's "Grisha" trilogy and "Six of Crows" duology into one series, adding a variety of beloved characters and a more complex plot. With the announcement that the popular series will return for Season 2, fans are—of course—thrilled to see how the saga of Alina Starkov, the Darkling, and the Crows will proceed. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 of next year, TVLine has released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Shadow and Bone season, showing Genya furious about something.
'TÁR' Is Actually a Horror Movie
Audiences around the world have been captivated by Lydia Tár's story. Her fall from grace has led to interesting discussions, ranging from cancel-culture to the abuse of professional power dynamics, and even resulted in a mass of memes. However, writer/director Todd Field's film may not be as literal as it seems. There are a few hints at the beginning of the film to suggest that TÁR is essentially a surrealist ghost story, like the screams from The Blair Witch Project or the presence of a ghost hidden on the edges of the screen. On the surface it appears that Lydia has it all figured out; however she conceals a lot of her inner demons. Despite her best efforts to avoid her past, she finds herself haunted by it, running full force in an attempt to escape her misdeeds. At the start of the film's final act, Lydia descends a dark staircase into a world that looks similar to her own, but is slightly different. It is as if her nightmare has come to life in this new world. She is caught up in the consequences of her malice, knocked off her pedestal, stripped of her acclaim, and branded a monster.
The Best De-Aged Characters in Film, From Scorsese to the MCU
In the recently released trailer for this year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we are given a quick glimpse of a de-aged Harrison Ford. According to Empire, the process will be used for one scene at the beginning of the film, which takes place in 1944, 25 years before the action of the main plot. Once considered revolutionary, de-aging has become commonplace, though its results have been mixed. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan looked too wax-like in the early days of de-aging for X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. Still, eleven years later, Johnny Depp looked like a painting in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. As technology continues to advance, however, de-aging has progressed to the point where the lines are almost blurred between what is real and what is created with a computer.
'There Will Be Blood' Is a Stronger Drama Because It's So Funny
What quite possibly is the apex of cinema in the 21st century, There Will Be Blood, the drama from Paul Thomas Anderson, premiered 15 years ago. Referring to it merely as a "drama" is a discredit. To put it bluntly, the 2007 film is a marvelous, spellbinding, and towering achievement from a filmmaker who had already proven himself as an underground wunderkind with Boogie Nights and Magnolia. Upon the release of There Will Be Blood, though, Anderson joined the likes of Stanley Kubrick, Orson Welles, and Martin Scorsese as one of the great cinematic visionaries of all time. Labelling There Will Be Blood as a drama fails to capture the film's true magnitude. Many directors before and after Paul Thomas Anderson have told stories about complex anti-heroes as allegorical fables of the dangers of capitalism in America, but none have infused the flavor of strange, off-setting, and unnerving humor into their capital "S" serious dramas as remarkably as Anderson did in There Will Be Blood.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Who Is the First Witcher?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin. While there’s a lot to love in Netflix’s The Witcher, it’s no secret that one of the series’ main selling points is the fantastic monsters Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has to slay in each episode. So, it’s not surprising that The Witcher: Blood Origin also finds a way to feature a thrilling battle against a creature coming from a different dimension. And while Blood Origin takes place 1200 years before the main series and a few centuries before the order of the Witchers is founded, the spinoff prequel does have a prototype monsters slayer that works as the first Witcher in the Continent.
Why 'The Chronicles of Narnia' Franchise Ended Prematurely
In the early-2000s, as the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings films elevated the fantasy genre to new heights on screen, the Walt Disney Company was eager to get in on the action. Thus, Disney partnered with Walden Media, who owned the film rights to C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia books. Together, the two studios planned to adapt the beloved young-adult fantasy series into movies. The source material totaled seven books, and after Disney and Walden made over $745 million dollars on their inaugural adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, it seemed promising that the entire series would come to life on-screen and become a bankable franchise for both companies. However, as the subsequent films earned less and less at the box office, and the books became increasingly challenging to adapt, The Chronicles of Narnia movies seemingly came to a premature end, with only three of the seven books ever making it to the screen.
Killer Santas: When 'He Knows If You've Been Bad or Good' Takes On a Whole New Meaning
The string lights are red, dripping in blood. The yule log is crackling, while necks are being snapped. Black Christmas (1974) hides a killer within a sorority house. Krampus (2015) welcomes in a beast from Austrian folklore. What happens when it’s Santa Claus unleashing all the yuletide havoc? Maybe his motive depends on who’s naughty or nice. Maybe it’s for a fight to survive. He will be climbing down the chimney, ax in hand and ready to start swinging it. But of all the weapons out there, why that one?
Every Movie in the 'Shrek' Universe, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
It's been over twenty years since Dreamworks Animation released the very first Shrek movie, launching a franchise that has stood the test of time, one that appealed to not just children, but adults as well. And that story about a grumpy ogre who falls in love remains a top-tier film that has now spawned three sequels and two spin-off films.
How Does 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Set Up the Beginnings of the Wild Hunt?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.While The Witcher: Blood Origin focuses on the journey of the Seven and their war against the Golden Empire, the spinoff series also lays the foundation to give the Wild Hunt a new origin story in The Witcher. That wouldn’t be an unprecedented move since CD Projekt Red developed their beloved trilogy of The Witcher games by making the Wild Hunt the main enemies of the franchise, even though they play a minor role in Andrzej Sapkowski’s original books. As an amalgamation of both the books and the games, Netflix’s adaptation needs to bridge the gaps somehow, and by giving Wild Hunt a new purpose, the streaming channel ensures it draws from both sources.
'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Says Goodbye in Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Video
2022 was one of the best years the horror genre has seen in a very long time. This year saw the return of many beloved franchises, new slasher darlings, and major box office success stories. However, one of the most divisive films to come out of this genre in 2022 was Halloween Ends. This conclusion to Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s saga had the widest range of opinions a film has seen since Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It’s been a couple of months now and, with the dust finally settling on Michael’s coffin, Halloween Ends is making its way to Blu-ray this week. In preparation for the release, Universal has dropped a new behind-the-scenes look at the film highlighting Jamie Lee Curtis’ legacy as Laurie Strode.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Ending Explained: Of Poets, Prophecies, and Perilous Plans
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.While The Witcher: Blood Origin is set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, the prequel still leaves many untied threads the main series will definitely explore in the future. The spinoff prequel tells the story of the Seven, a group of heroes who band together to defeat the Golden Empire and end up causing the Conjunction of the Spheres, so Blood Origin already helps to explain the estate of the Continent during the main series. However, the spinoff also introduced new characters that’ll return for The Witcher, probably in Season 3.
The Twins are Not Alright: The True Story Behind David Cronenberg’s 'Dead Ringers'
Any learned viewer of David Cronenberg’s films knows that his latest film, Crimes of the Future, was not his first foray into body horror with an emphasis on psycho-sexual medical theatrics. In his 1988 film Dead Ringers, Cronenberg introduces us to twisted twin brothers Beverly and Elliot Mantle (both played by the brilliant Jeremy Irons) whose unnerving codependency and shared obsession with female anatomy and obstetrics reward them successful careers as gynecologists. We follow the brothers as they pursue devilish fancies only to shatter the equilibrium that steadies their bond, sending them hurtling towards a shared deadly fate. Little do some know, the Mantle brothers were based on real-life twins Stewart and Cyril Marcus, who were also accomplished women’s health professionals in New York City until their mysterious deaths in 1975, both aged 45. The sinister circumstances of their deaths served up the perfect recipe for horror master Cronenberg and co-writer Norman Snider, who used their sordid story to effectively paint one of the most spine-tingling portraits of sibling rivalry on film to date.
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Reveals Wolverine and Wade Wilson "Hate Each Other"
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds successfully broke the internet back in September when they casually announced a return for Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The moment was particularly unexpected given that Jackman's clawed companion sang what was expected to be his final swan song in 2017's Logan. Whilst the duo have only given a few vague details on how Wolverine is alive after all, Jackman has compensated excited fans by providing an insight into his character's relationship with Reynold's Merc with the Mouth. It looks like their on-screen counterparts won't be quite as friendly as the pair are off-screen.
How to Watch 'Mindcage' Starring John Malkovich and Martin Lawrence
Crime thrillers have reached new heights in the last decade, making the same sort of innovations as elevated horror. Movies like Gone Girl and Knives Out have raised the bar with deeper themes and more theatrical cinematic experiences. With the increasing popularity of true-crime shows and society's interest in the psychological exploration of serial killers, it's no wonder the genre has taken to venturing in those directions as well. Mindcage, however, looks to have taken a more classic approach. The new crime mystery, starring Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh, and John Malkovich, utilizes a very Silence of the Lambs formula, where the detectives seek aid from a convicted serial killer in trying to find a copycat. Directed by Mauro Borrelli (The Recall), Mindcage fills a very special place in the hearts of crime genre fans. The film also stars Robert Knepper, Neb Chupin, Jacob Grodnik, Chris Mullinax, Ritchie Montgomery, Nellie Scuitto, Aiden Turner, and Cassandra Gava.
James Cameron Confirms Long Standing 'Aliens' Pitch Rumor
While promoting his latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has been dutifully making the media rounds as part of the publicity machine, and in the process of hyping up audiences' return to Pandora for further adventures with Jake Sully and Neytiri, he has confirmed a long-running rumor relating to his original pitch for his 1986 film, Aliens.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Joseph Kosinski Talks Getting Tom Cruise Onboard & Shooting in a Top-Secret Hangar
It’s no secret that we, here at Collider, have had the need for speed since Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick first soared into theaters. Since director, Joseph Kosinski’s, legacy sequel topped the box-office charts and beyond, audiences have been here for the Mach speed, and recently Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, was able to moderate an IMAX showing ahead of the film’s streaming release.
The Hidden Warning in 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night'
In 2014, director Ana Lily Amirpour directed the world’s first Iranian vampire Western in the form of A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. While many horror fans would consider this their first voyage into the bustling world of Iranian cinema, the film is in fact an American production, though Persian is the only language spoken throughout. This isn’t the only manner in which the film subverted (and continues to subvert) expectations. In fact, nearly every layer of this film preys upon audience expectations just as its titular vampire preys upon her victims. The title alone, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, implies that viewers will be following a woman in danger, especially in the context of cultural perceptions of Iran. However, in an empowering feminist twist, it’s not the girl who is in danger. Rather, she is the danger, using her vampiric fangs to feast on several men who either attempt to seduce her or refuse to leave her alone. While much has been written on A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night as a feminist work, there’s another aspect of that’s less discussed but arguably more thematically overt within the film and its messages: drug addiction and substance abuse. It’s never explicitly stated and though the romance that hijacks the film’s second and third acts may lead one to believe otherwise, once exposed to the hidden meaning, it becomes impossible to unsee.
