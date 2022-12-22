Maxwell “Mackie” Ray Hovater, 74, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, was called home on December 22, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mackie was born on October 13, 1948, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, to Raymond and Earline (Mills) Hovater. He graduated from Deshler High School and studied at the University of North Alabama. He worked as a boilermaker before starting his career with General Motors and eventually retired from the Saturn plant in Spring Hill, TN. Mackie served as a treasurer, PowerPoint builder, Sunday School teacher, Jolly Elders breakfast maker, and everyone’s quick-witted yet quiet go-to man. He delighted in serving God in every way possible and was a devoted member of Summertown Baptist Church. He was proudly committed to his family, church community and Alabama football.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO