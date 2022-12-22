Read full article on original website
Nancy Edger Koger
Nancy Edger Koger of Pulaski passed away on Friday evening, December 22, 2022, at her home in Giles County. She was born on April 29, 1962, in Huntsville, AL and was 60 years old. Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved quilting and sewing, making soap, gardening, loved...
Maxwell Ray Hovater
Maxwell “Mackie” Ray Hovater, 74, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, was called home on December 22, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mackie was born on October 13, 1948, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, to Raymond and Earline (Mills) Hovater. He graduated from Deshler High School and studied at the University of North Alabama. He worked as a boilermaker before starting his career with General Motors and eventually retired from the Saturn plant in Spring Hill, TN. Mackie served as a treasurer, PowerPoint builder, Sunday School teacher, Jolly Elders breakfast maker, and everyone’s quick-witted yet quiet go-to man. He delighted in serving God in every way possible and was a devoted member of Summertown Baptist Church. He was proudly committed to his family, church community and Alabama football.
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Rebecca Clark
Rebecca "Becky" Clark, age 79, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, a dairy farmer, and a member of Canaan Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Danville and Sarah Walsie Nancy Daniel...
Douglas Nelson Bassham
Douglas Nelson Bassham, age 86, of Minor Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was born November 21, 1936, to the late Otis Nelson Bassham and Nella Virginia Skeets Bassham. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Joseph and Robert Bassham. Doug graduated from...
Red Cross asks for blood donations
THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE FRIDAY JANUARY 6, ROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG AND ON TUESDAY JANUARY 10, FROM 1 TO 7 AT MARS HILL BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG. TO REGISTER TO GIVE BLOOD, GO TO REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG.
Sherry June Smothers
Sherry June Smothers, 84, of Florence died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at NAMC. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 1-2 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the chapel. Burial will be at Barnett Cemetery. Mrs. Smothers was a charter member of the...
Lawrence County Sheriff's Dept holds first Shop with a Cop
EARLIER THIS WEEK, THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HELD ITS FIRST ANNUAL SHOP WITH A COP EVENT. WITH HELP FROM SEVERAL COMMUNITY SPONSORS INCLUDING MCDONALDS AND WALMART SUPERCENTER, DEPUTIES WERE ABLE TO TAKE TIME OUT OF THEIR DAY TO MAKE THIS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL FOR SOME REALLY AWESOME KIDS. IN ALL 16 KIDS PARTICIPATED AND LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF JOHN MYERS THANKED EVERYONE FOR MAKING THIS A SUCCESS AND HOPES TO MAKE THIS AN ANNUAL EVENT.
Franklin Gerald Varnell
Franklin Gerald Varnell, 87, of Muscle Shoals died Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 10 AM to 12 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM with Ben Gooch officiating. Burial will be at Civitan Cemetery. Mr. Varnell...
Adrian M. Butler
Adrian M. “Lynn” Butler, 83, of Lexington, AL, passed away Tuesday, December 20th, at home surrounded by his family and friends. Visitation will be Monday Dec. 26 at Elkins East Chapel from 10 until 2. The service will follow with Bro. Danny Pettus and Bro. Richard Durham officiating and burial at Butler Cemetery.
Mt. Pleasant Planning Commission meets January 10
THE MT PLEASANT PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, AT MT PLEASANT CITY HALL LOCATED AT 100 PUBLIC SQUARE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6 AND THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
