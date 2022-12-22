Read full article on original website
Blurred lines? How a dirt road may have changed the shape of Alabama and Tennessee
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. or LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WIAT) – Just follow the dirt road, and you’ll find it. It’s not far down Huckleberry Drive, just east of the Brier Fork Flint River. For a while, you’ll follow the state line. Then, according to Google and Apple Maps, the state line will follow you. You’ll curve […]
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
radio7media.com
Larry "Catfish" Johnson
Larry “Catfish” Johnson of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away Thursday evening, December 22, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Giles County, TN, on March 6, 1944, and was 78 years old. “Catfish” was the owner and operator of Catfish Junction’s store and restaurant for...
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wgnsradio.com
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore
(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
radio7media.com
Rebecca Clark
Rebecca "Becky" Clark, age 79, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, a dairy farmer, and a member of Canaan Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Danville and Sarah Walsie Nancy Daniel...
Frozen pipe bursts into spectacle near Redstone Arsenal
Do you know what happens when you introduce water into a below-freezing environment? You get instant snow!!
One person dead in Christmas night house fire, coroner confirms
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person was killed in the fire at a home on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community.
The world came together to wish one boy in Tennessee a "Happy Birthday!"
FAYETTEVILLE, Tennessee — Imagine the whole world coming together to wish you a "happy birthday!" Well that was the case for one four-year-old up in Fayetteville, Tennessee, a global phenomenon all made possible by his mother and the internet. A smile from Axl means the world to his mother...
UPDATE: Few more snow showers & slick road concerns tonight
Before the cold weather finally clears, we are tracking another weather system to bring additional snow to our region.
radio7media.com
Douglas Nelson Bassham
Douglas Nelson Bassham, age 86, of Minor Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was born November 21, 1936, to the late Otis Nelson Bassham and Nella Virginia Skeets Bassham. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Joseph and Robert Bassham. Doug graduated from...
Meet ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actors at Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Alabama
Get ready to be happy, if you’re a “Dukes of Hazzard” fan in Alabama. Cast members from the TV series are set to make appearances at Just a Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Rogersville. The market is planned for April 15-16 at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.
WAAY-TV
More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday
Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
radio7media.com
Sherry June Smothers
Sherry June Smothers, 84, of Florence died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at NAMC. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 1-2 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the chapel. Burial will be at Barnett Cemetery. Mrs. Smothers was a charter member of the...
wgnsradio.com
Look Who WGNS News Spotted!
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
WSMV
Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
Brentwood teen found unresponsive lives to share her story, calls life ‘a masterpiece’
A Brentwood family says it's nothing short of a miracle that their teen is alive after finding her unresponsive. The junior endured chemo and proton therapy but her foundation of faith kept her grounded as she faced her toughest battle yet.
WSMV
Hohenwald issues drinking water warning
HOWENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - City of Hohenwald officials have issued a drinking water warning after the city’s water system experienced equipment failure. According to a recent Facebook post, the equipment failure resulted in a significant loss of pressure in the drinking water system. This loss of pressure could introduce disease-causing organisms, such as bacteria, viruses and parasites, into the water.
