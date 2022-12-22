ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, TN

WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Larry "Catfish" Johnson

Larry “Catfish” Johnson of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away Thursday evening, December 22, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Giles County, TN, on March 6, 1944, and was 78 years old. “Catfish” was the owner and operator of Catfish Junction’s store and restaurant for...
PULASKI, TN
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore

(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rebecca Clark

Rebecca "Becky" Clark, age 79, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, a dairy farmer, and a member of Canaan Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Danville and Sarah Walsie Nancy Daniel...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Douglas Nelson Bassham

Douglas Nelson Bassham, age 86, of Minor Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was born November 21, 1936, to the late Otis Nelson Bassham and Nella Virginia Skeets Bassham. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Joseph and Robert Bassham. Doug graduated from...
MINOR HILL, TN
WAAY-TV

More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday

Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Sherry June Smothers

Sherry June Smothers, 84, of Florence died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at NAMC. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 1-2 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the chapel. Burial will be at Barnett Cemetery. Mrs. Smothers was a charter member of the...
FLORENCE, AL
Look Who WGNS News Spotted!

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
WSMV

Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hohenwald issues drinking water warning

HOWENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - City of Hohenwald officials have issued a drinking water warning after the city’s water system experienced equipment failure. According to a recent Facebook post, the equipment failure resulted in a significant loss of pressure in the drinking water system. This loss of pressure could introduce disease-causing organisms, such as bacteria, viruses and parasites, into the water.
HOHENWALD, TN

