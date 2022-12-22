Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3BumzyIndianapolis, IN
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive directive to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass has rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti's final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign.
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass adds LA community college chancellor to transition team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team Saturday. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass' administration....
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Baldwin Hills Are Pleading for Affordable Housing Rates
Residents of a Baldwin Hills neighborhood are pleading with the owner of their buildings not to sell to new owners who might push them out. They're worried about the lack of affordable housing in an area that they say is rapidly gentrifying. It is a neighborhood where a lot of...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
De León claims some L.A. Council colleagues have reached out, blames ‘narrative'
Embattled Councilman Kevin de León remained defiant today in a radio interview, claiming to have friends on the council who have reached out to him.
spectrumnews1.com
Meet San Bernardino’s first Asian American mayor
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Helen Tran was sworn in as the first Asian American mayor of San Bernardino on Dec. 21. She is only the third woman to take on the role over the course of the city’s 168-year history. Tran is the daughter of Vietnamese refugees and...
oc-breeze.com
Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County
On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
2urbangirls.com
De León claims some Council colleagues have reached out to him during interview with Black radio host
LOS ANGELES – Facing a recall effort and continued calls to resign from his colleagues on the Los Angeles City Council and beyond, embattled Councilman Kevin de León remained defiant Friday in a radio interview, claiming to have friends on the council who have reached out to him.
Smoking in your WeHo apartment is about to become illegal
You’ve only got five days left to legally smoke or vape in your West Hollywood apartment — and that includes the patio or balcony. A new section of the WeHo municipal code goes into effect Jan. 1 that prohibits smoking in “existing units” in multi-family dwellings, which basically means most apartments.
2urbangirls.com
Rex Richardson plans to declare citywide emergency on homelessness in first act as mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – In his first official act as mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson moved forward Wednesday on a plan to declare a citywide state of emergency on homelessness — mirroring the first step of his fellow newly elected mayor, Karen Bass of Los Angeles. Richardson,...
spectrumnews1.com
Lacey’s attorneys challenge BLM protesters' bid for second deposition
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 are not entitled to a second deposition of the county’s former top prosecutor, Lacey’s lawyers argue in new court papers.
spectrumnews1.com
Parade, festival in South LA mark start of Kwanzaa
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The 46th edition of what organizers say is the world’s oldest Kwanzaa parade was held Monday in South Los Angeles to mark the start of the seven-day African American festival. The KwanZaa Gwaride began around 11 a.m. at Adams and Crenshaw boulevards, then headed...
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
spectrumnews1.com
Mondays at the Mission hopes to inspire homeless teens
LOS ANGELES — Celebrating the holidays with a new family photo in the United States is now reality for 12-year-old Melany Rivera, a teen currently receiving shelter at the Union Rescue Mission with her family in Skid Row. Rivera said her family came to the U.S. from Colombia hoping...
California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets
A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Why are there so many vacant residential units around Los Angeles County
While Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is “linking arms” with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson to address the out-of-control homelessness crisis there are many elected officials around the County that aren’t on the same mission. 2UrbanGirls has consistently pointed...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood motel catches on fire
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment
The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
localemagazine.com
The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA
These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
