CBS LA

Man fatally stabbed in unincorporated Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday were investigating a stabbing death in unincorporated Los Angeles. The death occurred just before 1:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue. It was there that authorities responded to a report of a stabbing death. When they arrived, they located the victim who had been stabbed in his upper torso. He was treated at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s.No further details were available. Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspected Porch Pirate Fights With Deputies Near Jake’s Way Before Being Detained

A suspected porch pirate fought with deputies near Jake’s Way in Canyon Country late this morning before being detained. At around noon today, first responders received reports of a porch pirate on Humphreys Parkway in Canyon Country near Jake’s Way, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Basically, the suspect matched ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Man shot dead in his vehicle in Hawthorne

A man in his 20s was found shot to death inside his car in Hawthorne Saturday evening. The man, whom authorities did not identify, was found in the 11500 block of York Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California.The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, and all of Orange County.  It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursued suspect in Los Angeles County

Authorities were pursuing a suspect in Los Angeles County on Thursday night. The suspect was possibly armed and wanted for brandishing or threatening someone with a weapon, although details remain limited. The vehicle traveled at high speeds on freeways before exiting onto side streets and residential areas. After a short time, authorities decided to terminate […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Orange County inmate dies in custody

An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 suspects get away after Hollywood high-speed pursuit

Two suspects managed to evade police after a pursuit through Hollywood and on the 101 Freeway Thursday afternoon. It is unclear where the chase began, but the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood gang unit was pursuing the driver for apparently having a gun, officials said. A passenger was also in the vehicle. The driver the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes Through Wall into Garage of Home

Granada Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A solo vehicle crashed through a wall directly into the garage area of a home just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, Dec. 24. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arriving at the scene located a vehicle into the garage area of a one-story home in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Granada Hills in the San Fernando Valley.
