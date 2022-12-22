Read full article on original website
Man fatally stabbed in unincorporated Los Angeles
Authorities Sunday were investigating a stabbing death in unincorporated Los Angeles. The death occurred just before 1:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue. It was there that authorities responded to a report of a stabbing death. When they arrived, they located the victim who had been stabbed in his upper torso. He was treated at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s.No further details were available. Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Parents of woman shot in head on California highway plead for information
(LOS ANGELES) — A family is pleading for answers a week after they say their daughter was shot in the head while driving on a California highway and remains on life support. Ronni Newt, 26, was shot multiple times on Dec. 17 while on U.S. Route 101 in the San Fernando Valley, police said.
Driver sought after pedestrian struck, killed in Los Angeles street takeover
The search is on Monday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Christmas. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. The call reported […]
Man fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles
A man in his early-to-mid 30s was fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The stabbing in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at about 1:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. The victim, who had been stabbed in the upper […]
Man Shot by Deputies in Gardena Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies in Gardena after he killed a Special Enforcement Bureau canine during a standoff.
LAPD chases armed suspect through LA streets
A wild and dangerous police through West Los Angeles came to an end under a Studio City underpass.
Suspected Porch Pirate Fights With Deputies Near Jake’s Way Before Being Detained
A suspected porch pirate fought with deputies near Jake’s Way in Canyon Country late this morning before being detained. At around noon today, first responders received reports of a porch pirate on Humphreys Parkway in Canyon Country near Jake’s Way, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Basically, the suspect matched ...
2 arrested after underground drug lab discovered at Granada Hills home, LAPD says
Police discovered what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" at a home in Granada Hills, resulting in the arrest of two people.
Man shot dead in his vehicle in Hawthorne
A man in his 20s was found shot to death inside his car in Hawthorne Saturday evening. The man, whom authorities did not identify, was found in the 11500 block of York Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
Mother sues LA County over fatal shooting of son by deputies
COMPTON – The mother of a man shot to death in a confrontation with deputies in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in August is suing Los Angeles County, alleging her son’s actions did not justify the use of deadly force and that race may have been a factor. Gloria Sanchez...
Caught on video: Group of 5 women pull off heist at Orange County grocery store
Police in Orange are searching for a group of women who pulled off a wild heist captured on video at a grocery store.
No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California.The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, and all of Orange County. It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
Authorities pursued suspect in Los Angeles County
Authorities were pursuing a suspect in Los Angeles County on Thursday night. The suspect was possibly armed and wanted for brandishing or threatening someone with a weapon, although details remain limited. The vehicle traveled at high speeds on freeways before exiting onto side streets and residential areas. After a short time, authorities decided to terminate […]
Orange County inmate dies in custody
An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
2 suspects get away after Hollywood high-speed pursuit
Two suspects managed to evade police after a pursuit through Hollywood and on the 101 Freeway Thursday afternoon. It is unclear where the chase began, but the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood gang unit was pursuing the driver for apparently having a gun, officials said. A passenger was also in the vehicle. The driver the […]
Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Vehicle Crashes Through Wall into Garage of Home
Granada Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A solo vehicle crashed through a wall directly into the garage area of a home just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, Dec. 24. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arriving at the scene located a vehicle into the garage area of a one-story home in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Granada Hills in the San Fernando Valley.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Arrest Suspect in Domestic Dispute Involving Assault with a Deadly Weapon in La Quinta
December 25, 2022 - On December 23, 2022, at 9:05 P.M., Thermal Station patrol deputies responded to the 53600 block of Avenida Villa in the city of La Quinta, reference an assault with a deadly weapon. call for service. The investigation revealed the suspect, Joseph Nicholas, a 40-year-old resident of...
