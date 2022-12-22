ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

The best Walmart holiday deals on tech available in 2022: TV, laptop, headphone sales

The holiday season is one of the best opportunities to pick up discounted gifts and gadgets. Many major US retailers launched sales starting last month, with thousands of discounts on electronics. Countless deals are still available and more are likely to appear in the weeks before Christmas. Walmart's "Black Friday...
Apple Insider

Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
geekwire.com

Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company

Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Grab This 58-Inch Samsung 4K TV for Just $360 During 1-Day Deal at Best Buy

If you've been considering upgrading to a 4K TV, now is a great time to find plenty of deals at various retailers. Today only, you can get the 58-inch model of Samsung's TU690T Crystal UHD 4K LED Tizen TV for $360, saving you $90 off the list price. It's part of Best Buy's 20 Days of Deals -- but this offer will expire tonight, so be sure to make your purchase before then if you want to get it at this price.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple MagSafe chargers from $30, official iPhone 13 cases starting at $25, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by holiday pricing returning on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers from $30. That’s alongside nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $25, and a chance to put the latest iPad mini 6 under the tree with $99 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
studyfinds.org

Best Apple Watches: Here’s The Consensus Top 3 Recommended By Experts

There’s no question that the best smartwatch for iPhone users is the Apple Watch, but there are many versions on the market. If you’re looking to purchase one for yourself, you may be wondering which is the best Apple Watch for your wrist. To help you choose, we sorted through expert reviews to come away with consensus top three according to the experts.
Engadget

Apple's iPad Air drops to $500, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. We're in the...
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more

If you’re an Apple fan who wants to buy more of the brand’s products for the holidays, or an interested shopper who’s looking to buy their first Apple device, there’s a secret sale on Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer’s offers include discounts on the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more, but you have to hurry if you want to avail any of them because the price cuts may end at any moment. If one or more of Amazon’s Apple deals catch your attention, you should add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
ZDNet

Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
SFGate

Suck Up the Savings During Dyson’s Crazy End-of-Year Sale

Looking for a way to spend your Christmas cash? Or maybe hosting your family for the holidays made more of a mess than you could possibly handle with your crappy old vacuum? Allow us to turn your attention to the year-end Dyson Sale that’s currently under way. From now...
