Houston, TX

Five G5 Teams Who Cleaned Up on Early Signing Day

By Mike Huesmann
 4 days ago

A look at which Group of Five teams made strides in recruiting so far with their 2023 class

Location and proximity to hotbeds in recruiting are naturally a benefit to any football program. This might be even more true at the G5 level than at the P5 one. The G5 schools with more talent, resources, and success right now are centered around these major cities. Orlando, Houston, Cincinnati, and San Antonio are all represented by G5 teams who cleaned up in recruiting yesterday. The lone outlier here, Boise, is no small place either, and the program has avid supporters and a long history of success.

In the article below, we will look at five G5 teams and the recruiting classes that they have put together thus far.

UCF

The Knights have brought in the best G5 recruiting class so far and that is unlikely to change. The defense was clearly the emphasis for them, as nearly all of their top commits are on that side of the ball. Coach Gus Mahzahn has brought in two 4-star players, both on the defensive line. DT John Walker and edge Isaiah Nixon both have signed and look to see the field before too long. Other players to look out for are CB’s Braeden Marshall and JUCO product Ja’Maric Morris as well as edge Kaven Call. Athlete Jason Duclona could be a contributor on either side of the ball and has played CB and WR in high school.

ep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn calls a play during the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

© Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Houston

The Cougars are a team who appear to have all the resources to succeed in the Big XII. State-of-the-art facilities, a coach who’s been there before, deep-pocketed boosters, and one of the best cities in America for high school talent. Dana Holgorsen did well on signing day yesterday in prep for the move. Like UCF they also brought in two 4-star players, though both here are on the offensive side of the ball. WR Jonah Wilson and RB Parker Jenkins, both Houston natives, are the most heralded recruits. DL Justin Benton, WR Ja’Koby Banks, and CB Michael Patterson are also guys of note. WR Ja’Ryan Wallace could be one to watch. The tall, rangy guy came on the recruiting scene later but could develop into a good one.

Sep 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen looks on during Tulane Green Wave drive in overtime at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.

© Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati

The departure of Luke Fickell and the arrival of Scott Satterfield did not hurt the Bearcats as much as some anticipated. Key to this class is Top 20 ranked QB Brady Drogash. The longtime Cinci commit stuck with them after Fickell left for Wisconsin and signed yesterday. He will be a huge addition and a guy who looks the part of a competitive P5 QB. Several defensive players highlight this class as well. LB Trevor Carter, S Jayden Davis, and DL Kamari Burns are all solid recruits. On the offensive side of the ball, WR Barry Jackson and interior OL Evan Tengesdahl are potential difference-makers too. Satterfield had what looks to be a very deep class for a school of this level, and guys who could be successful long-term include RB Manny Covey, CB Rayquan Adkins, DL Brian Simms III, DL Joshua Gregory, and WR Ty Perkins.

Sep 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield reacts during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Cardinal Stadium. Florida State defeated Louisville 35-31.

© Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Boise State

The Broncos signed a number of guys yesterday and, to no surprise, most were not local. The majority of these signings hail from Texas or California, which has been a blueprint for success in the past. RB Jambres Dubar, QB CJ Tiller, and ATH Franklyn Johnson are the highly touted signees for Andy Avalos. ATH Ty Benefield and CB Nick Hawthorne also arrive with many accolades to their names.

UTSA

Very few men can boast of having made a young program this competitive in such a short span and Jeff Traylor is one of them. The Roadrunners seem to be firing on all cylinders and have been successful the last two years. This carried over to recruiting and signing day yesterday. UTSA blew away their fellow conference rivals in C-USA which should help their future move to the AAC. This class did sign some top-end JUCO players in OT Daniel Ogundipe, RB Robert Henry, LB Robert Groce, Edge Nnanna Anyanwu, and OL Buffalo Cruize. High school signees are highlighted by ATH’s Devin McCuin and Jakevian Rodgers, RB Brandon High, DL’s Jameian Buxton and Vic Shaw, and WR Jamel Hardy.

Sep 10, 2022; West Point, New York, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor celebrates a win against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium.

© Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

