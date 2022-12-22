Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian Kevin Hart Playing Las Vegas New Year’s Eve On His North American "Reality Check" TourFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
Craziest Nightlife in the World: Las VegasUjwal SharmaLas Vegas, NV
Related
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas
The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
luxury-houses.net
A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
Christmas on a Monday: Here’s when holidays, important dates fall in 2023
The majority of the major holidays celebrated in the United States fall during the week in 2023, with Christmas occurring on a Monday and Halloween on a Tuesday.
8newsnow.com
Midnight mass held at Catholic churches across the valley
Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike came together to celebrate Christmas. Midnight mass held at Catholic churches across the …. Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike...
Two Billionaires Have Huge Las Vegas Strip Plans
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip but they do face challenges to their leadership. Basically, any casino owner and every major hotel operator look at the riches to be had on Las Vegas's iconic 4.2 mile stretch of road and at least considers it.
Eater
John Mull’s Meats Is Now Officially a Historic Site in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas City Council voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. The butchery and adjacent Road Kill Grill restaurant at 3730 Thom Boulevard have been around for decades and are go-to spots in Vegas for beef and pork, as well as lamb, frog, and goat. The historic shop and grill makes even its jerky, sauces, and rubs in-house. Guy Fieri praised the Road Kill Grill for its “competition-level meat” on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Rosa Mexicano Is Headed to Vegas
The New York-born chain’s growth spurt is bringing it to Sin City
12-mile backup visible for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-mile backup was seen Monday afternoon on I-15 south to California as travelers left Las Vegas after the Christmas holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada. “12-mile backup Jean thru NV-CA stateline. Plan for long delays,” a tweet from RTC read around 12:20 p.m. The traffic was one of several headaches […]
thevintagent.com
Top Ten at Mecum Las Vegas 2023
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the one involving jolly old Saint Nick. Instead, almost exactly a month after the cheery (or perhaps not so cheery) glow of Christmas fades, Mecum’s motorcycle buying and selling extravaganza takes over the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from Jan. 24 to 28, 2023. There are some 2,000 motorcycles to be sold, from rare antiques such as a 1906 FN Four to more modern machines including a 2004 Honda Rune. From the quotidian to the exotic, from barn finds to fresh from the painters, platers and powder coaters, all manner of motorcycles are now available for viewing in the company’s online auction catalog. Presented with the Herculean task of picking just 10 motorcycles to watch from that extensive listing, here is my in-no-particular-order selection of machines that caught my eye. Trust me, opinions will vary.
Las Vegas receives $140 million for water treatment improvements
According to state leaders, the project will ensure clean water for future generations.
Travel woes continue at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
The holiday travel woes continue at Harry Reid International, and on the eve of Christmas, travelers are still dealing with delays and cancellations
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin (Las Vegas, NV)
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo stopped by The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin (Las Vegas) on Christmas Eve. Downtown Summerlin is pleased to announce the return of Rock Rink presented by Live Nation! – the signature 8,000 square foot real-ice skating rink located near the Pavilion at The Lawn. Skate under the stars set to the backdrop of festive holiday music and an impressive 40-foot glittering holiday tree overlooking the rink. Skate rentals start at $16, and all ages are welcome. Stay warm with Sterling’s Hot Cocoa offering a variety of signature holiday beverages sure to please.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Mountain Snow Expected Across West Coast This Week; Risks of Flooding and Avalanche Possible
According to the latest forecast, portions of the West Coast could expect heavy rain and mountain snow this week. The forecast warned that risks of flooding and avalanche could emerge. Residents in the Northwest, Westcoast and San Francisco Bay area should observe the weather conditions as rounds of rain could...
lvsportsbiz.com
Brother, Can You Spare $5 Million? I Want To Take My Friends To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Next November; Caesars Offers $5M ‘Emperor Package’ For F1 Race Weekend
Even by Las Vegas standards, where over-the-top promotions are ho-hum commonplace, paying $5 million for you and 11 of your buddies to watch a car race on the Strip seemed laughable at first. But Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment is serious about charging $5 million for a dozen Formula 1 fans...
‘Unprecedented rapid water level decline’ not anticipated, NPS admits; public comment period extended for Lake Mead marina concepts
National Park Service officials have extended the public comment period for people to voice, or write, their opinions on the concepts proposed for the future of Lake Mead's marinas and the overall Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.
This Year's Best Las Vegas Strip Deal Was One That Never Happened
Las Vegas entered 2022 with a whimper. After a year that had been ruined due to covid, it seemed like the turning of the calendar would mark a new beginning for the Las Vegas Strip. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of Las Vegas's largest conventions, which had been canceled...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Ukrainian community comes together as specter of war persists
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas Eve marks ten months to the day since Russia invaded Ukraine. Over 300 days of war and just as many nights of fear and uncertainty. With the specter of war ever present, the Las Vegas Ukrainian community said they want “peace” for Christmas and the new year.
8newsnow.com
Lee Canyon introduces new tech for quicker, more organized access to lifts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Lee Canyon staff had a busy holiday weekend, but new technology introduced this season is making the experience for those hitting the slopes quicker and more organized. While the Las Vegas valley is expected to have a mild Christmas holiday, unlike other parts of the country,...
thenevadaindependent.com
Firebrand Fiore survives election loss, rebrands in Nye County
A political cat more feral than domesticated, Michele Fiore has landed on her feet again. Weeks after losing a competitive race for state treasurer and departing the Las Vegas City Council under a cloud of last-minute deal making that has hundreds of her Ward 6 residents furious, the self-styled super-Trumper is now officially a Pahrump Justice of the Peace.
Las Vegas ‘life coach’ accused of running Ponzi scheme to fund gambling addiction
A Las Vegas man is accused of running a Ponzi scheme where, instead of investing money in the stock market, he wagered millions of dollars at casinos, spending tens of thousands of dollars a day, investigators allege.
Comments / 2