Las Vegas, NV

a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas

The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Midnight mass held at Catholic churches across the valley

Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike came together to celebrate Christmas. Midnight mass held at Catholic churches across the …. Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Two Billionaires Have Huge Las Vegas Strip Plans

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip but they do face challenges to their leadership. Basically, any casino owner and every major hotel operator look at the riches to be had on Las Vegas's iconic 4.2 mile stretch of road and at least considers it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

John Mull’s Meats Is Now Officially a Historic Site in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas City Council voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. The butchery and adjacent Road Kill Grill restaurant at 3730 Thom Boulevard have been around for decades and are go-to spots in Vegas for beef and pork, as well as lamb, frog, and goat. The historic shop and grill makes even its jerky, sauces, and rubs in-house. Guy Fieri praised the Road Kill Grill for its “competition-level meat” on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thevintagent.com

Top Ten at Mecum Las Vegas 2023

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the one involving jolly old Saint Nick. Instead, almost exactly a month after the cheery (or perhaps not so cheery) glow of Christmas fades, Mecum’s motorcycle buying and selling extravaganza takes over the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from Jan. 24 to 28, 2023. There are some 2,000 motorcycles to be sold, from rare antiques such as a 1906 FN Four to more modern machines including a 2004 Honda Rune. From the quotidian to the exotic, from barn finds to fresh from the painters, platers and powder coaters, all manner of motorcycles are now available for viewing in the company’s online auction catalog. Presented with the Herculean task of picking just 10 motorcycles to watch from that extensive listing, here is my in-no-particular-order selection of machines that caught my eye. Trust me, opinions will vary.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin (Las Vegas, NV)

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo stopped by The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin (Las Vegas) on Christmas Eve. Downtown Summerlin is pleased to announce the return of Rock Rink presented by Live Nation! – the signature 8,000 square foot real-ice skating rink located near the Pavilion at The Lawn. Skate under the stars set to the backdrop of festive holiday music and an impressive 40-foot glittering holiday tree overlooking the rink. Skate rentals start at $16, and all ages are welcome. Stay warm with Sterling’s Hot Cocoa offering a variety of signature holiday beverages sure to please.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

Brother, Can You Spare $5 Million? I Want To Take My Friends To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Next November; Caesars Offers $5M ‘Emperor Package’ For F1 Race Weekend

Even by Las Vegas standards, where over-the-top promotions are ho-hum commonplace, paying $5 million for you and 11 of your buddies to watch a car race on the Strip seemed laughable at first. But Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment is serious about charging $5 million for a dozen Formula 1 fans...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

Firebrand Fiore survives election loss, rebrands in Nye County

A political cat more feral than domesticated, Michele Fiore has landed on her feet again. Weeks after losing a competitive race for state treasurer and departing the Las Vegas City Council under a cloud of last-minute deal making that has hundreds of her Ward 6 residents furious, the self-styled super-Trumper is now officially a Pahrump Justice of the Peace.
NYE COUNTY, NV

