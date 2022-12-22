Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
CZ addresses reasons behind Binance's recent FUD
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao took to Twitter on Dec. 23 to share his perspective on the reasons behind the recent fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding the crypto exchange. According to CZ in the thread, Binance’s FUD is primarily caused by external factors — not by the...
CoinTelegraph
XT.com lists AGN in its Main Zone
Dec. 26, 2022, Singapore – XT.com, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of AGN on its platform in the Main and Web3 Zones. The AGN/USDT and AGN/ETH trading pairs will be open for trading from Dec. 26, 2022, at 8:00 (UTC).
CoinTelegraph
Women who made a contribution to the crypto industry in 2022
2022 saw the continued rise of disruptive blockchain-centric concepts such as decentralized finance, GameFi, nonfungible tokens and Web3. Notably, some of the related projects that thrived in 2022 were headed by women, which is a good indicator of progress in an otherwise male-dominated sector. The increased involvement of women in...
CoinTelegraph
FTX collapse calls for ‘prudent regulation’ in the UK
The collapse of FTX is being viewed as a cautionary tale and a precursor for more prudent regulation by public and private sector players in the United Kingdom. Bank of England deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe made headlines ahead of the Christmas weekend in an interview with Sky News, outlining his belief that greater protection needs to be afforded to investors in the U.K. looking to gain exposure to cryptocurrency markets.
CoinTelegraph
The 5 most important regulatory developments for crypto in 2022
2022 will surely be remembered as a year of crypto discontent — one when the price of Bitcoin crashed three times, many large companies went bankrupt and the industry experienced a series of significant lay-offs. However, it was a crucial year for crypto regulation worldwide. Although some regulatory developments are worrisome in terms of their tighter stance on digital assets, their effect could help the industry to mature in the long run.
CoinTelegraph
Defrost v1 hacker reportedly returns funds as ‘exit scam’ allegations surface
On Dec. 26, blockchain security firm CertiK issued a warning alleging that Defrost Finance, a decentralized leverage-trading platform on the Avalanche blockchain that recently suffered an exploit, is an “exit scam.” The move came just as Defrost announced that “the hacker involved in the V1 hack [but not the v2 hack] has returned the funds.” CertiK wrote:
CoinTelegraph
Project Hamilton has concluded, weeks after legislators’ enquiry, according to Boston Fed
Project Hamilton, the research project of the United States Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, announced its conclusion in the run-up to Christmas. The two-year project looked at the technical aspects of a hypothetical United States digital dollar central bank digital currency, or CBDC. “Project Hamilton...
CoinTelegraph
Andre Cronje says Fantom will focus on DApp ecosystem expansion in 2023
In a new Medium post published on Dec. 26, decentralized finance architect Andre Cronje reaffirmed the goals and priorities for the Fantom ecosystem in 2023. Cronje, who previously created protocols such as Yearn.finance and Keep3rV1, also revealed that he accepted a position as a board member for both Fantom Foundation Ltd and Fantom Operations Ltd, which oversee the namesake directed acrylic graph ecosystem.
CoinTelegraph
SBF stays at parents’ house on a $250 million bail: Law Decoded, Dec. 19-26
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried landed in the United States on Dec. 21. And, at least till the end of his court cases, he will live with his parents in Palo Alto, California. A bail was granted to SBF on the conditions of a $250 million bond, home detention, location monitoring and the surrender of his passport. His parents secured his bail with the equity in their house. Some Twitter users found this development either amusing or suspicious.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining pool BTC.com reports $3M cyberattack
Major cryptocurrency mining pool BTC.com has suffered a cyberattack resulting in a significant loss of company and customer funds. The attack occurred on Dec. 3, with attackers stealing around $700,000 in client assets and $2.3 million in the company’s assets. The mining pool’s parent firm, BIT Mining Limited, made the official announcement on Dec. 26.
CoinTelegraph
SBF sent home, FTX heads plead guilty, and Binance gets Voyager assets: Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 18-24
SBF sent home after his parents put up their house to cover his astronomical bail bond. Sam Bankman-Fried will spend the holidays with his family in Palo Alto, California, after his parents secured $250 million in bail funds with the equity in their home. Among the conditions of the bail are home detention, location monitoring and his passport surrender. The former FTX CEO signed surrender documents on Dec. 20, allowing his extradition from the Bahamas to the United States, where he faces eight charges that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life. Bankman-Fried will now wait for his sentence at home with his family.
